Thinking of 30 on Sean by decision too...

I'm low key thinking of adding a 30 bet for Sean by decision too (I got 120 on him jus to win currently).

Obviously the knockout more likely. Though, Merab hasn't been knocked out, and is a tough durable fucker who might keep stuffing Sean or get him down a few times...

Sean won his last fight by decision and obviously Kris mountain head...

Merab may be the type to withstand it, given his stance and just he's a stocky, tough little fucker. Could go the distance.

Look at the fkn potential returns for a 30 bet...

1726211578225.png



142 back from 30? Thas fkn tempting. It ain't that unlikely here at all.
 
