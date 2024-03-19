Frode Falch
Good fight. Josh took the fight on short notice. You can hear Goldie and Rogan say that the original fight was Alves vs Diego. Man that would have a murder.
Prime Alves was a beast. But he kinda fell into a bad place after getting beat by GSP, followed by brain surgery.
But his way up to his title shot, was amazing.
One of my OG favourite UFC fighters
