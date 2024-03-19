Rewatch Thiago Alves vs Josh Koscheck

Good fight. Josh took the fight on short notice. You can hear Goldie and Rogan say that the original fight was Alves vs Diego. Man that would have a murder.

Prime Alves was a beast. But he kinda fell into a bad place after getting beat by GSP, followed by brain surgery.

But his way up to his title shot, was amazing.

One of my OG favourite UFC fighters
 
Dude he would have fucked Diego up so bad into losing a split decision.
 
Alves was the only guy who could get up from George's multiple takedown and get on top of him, if only he was taller.
 
