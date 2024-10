Hdfi said:







Can she do it? If so, how would this achievement affect the GWOAT discussion?

If she defeats Pacheco (who defeated Kayla Harrison in her last fight), Cyborg will be the only WMMA fighter to hold titles in all major organizations - UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, Invicta FC and PFL.

She’s definitely up there in the discussion. Lifetime accomplishment, hard to argue her place in the top spot. I can see people giving a valid argument that the UFC 145 division was a joke and Nunes decimated her there, but for overall career accomplishments… definitely up there. I’d have to sift through the criteria if I were to choose between Nunes and Cris. Enjoyed watching both do there thing.