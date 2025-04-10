WMMA Mount Rushmore

So there are 4 faces on Mount Rushmore

Who is on your WMMA Mount Rushmore?

I'll nominate the obvious choices, feel free to add suggestions.


Amanda Nunes
11-1 in UFC title fights, 2x BW champ, 1x and final FW champ
Only UFC WMMA champ champ ever
Beat: Cyborg KO1, Ronda Ko1, Meisha Sub 1 , Valentina 2x, Pena, Holly

Valentina Schevchenko
8-2-1 in UFC title fights
Beat: Grasso, Joanna 4x, Holly, Rose, Pena, Andrade, Kaufman, Carmouche
57-3 kickboxing record, kickboxing and Muay Thai champ

Christiane "Cyborg" Justino
28-2 MMA career record 3-1 UFC title fights 17-1 overall title fights
UFC, Bellator, PFL, Invicta, Strikeforce Champ
Beat: Holly, Cat Zingano, Gina Carano, Marloes Coenen, Fee Spencer, Julia Budd

Ronda
6-2 UFC title fights, 2-0 Strikeforce title fights
100% finish rate 11 of 12 wins via1st round stop, 8x <1min
Beat: Meisha 2x sub, Zingano, Carmouche, Coenen, Budd, Kaufman

Weili Zhang
6-2 UFC title fights
Beat: Joanna 2x, Andrade, Suarez, Yan Xiaonan, Lemos

Joanna Champion
6-4 UFC title fights
Beat: Andrade, Esparza, Karolina, Penne, Gadelha, Waterson, Torres

Rose Namajunes
4-2 UFC title fights
Beat: Weili 2x, Joanna 2x, Andrade, Waterson, Torres

Kayla Harrison
3x PFL WLW tourney champ, 18-1 MMA
Olympic Judo Gold Medalist
Beat: Holly, Aspen Ladd, Pacheco 2x, Veira, Cindy Dandois

Megumi Fijii
26-3 MMA
22 fight win streak

Stamp Fairtex
OneFC Atomweight WMMA champ
OneFC Atomweight Muay Thai champ
OneFC Atomweight Kickboxing champ

Gina Carano
WMMA pioneer
Movie Star,
First WMMA fighter featured in magazine covers etc

Anyone else who you feel belongs in the conversation?

Who gets that fourth slot?
(That is what it is likely to come down to)


Edit: mods feel free to make this a poll
Or @Takes Two To Tango feel free to steal this and make a thread (I don't care about being the OP if making it a Plat thread with a poll means a better debate and public results)
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Mount Rushmore isn't a GOAT Poll

Gina
Ronda
Cyborg
Nunes
That's fair and welcoming a wide interpretation including pioneer status , cross discipline achievements, infuence, popularity, etc makes it a more robust and competitive discussion.

Ronda
Gina Carano
Holly Holm
Nina Drama
(Gotta stay White-Anglo if we're keeping it real)👻🇺🇲👻
 
That's crazy people mention Gina over Thug Rose. While she had some forgettable bouts, Thug Rose had some of the greatest upsets in WMMA history.
 
1 - Amanda Nunes (GOAT)
2 - Valentina Shevchenko
3 - Cyborg
4 - Honda Rousey
 
