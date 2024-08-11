The USA totally lost control of the HW Division while I wasn't paying attention.

650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 8,234
- Reaction score
- 19,487
Jones is the paperest of paper champions. Stipe is beyond irrelevant until and unless he proves otherwise, which he won't. So here's your top ten:
Jon Jones - USA
Tom Aspinall (the People's Champ) - UK
Ciryl Gane - France
Alexander Volkov - Russia
Sergei Pavlovich - Russia
Curtis Blaydes - USA
Stipe Miocic - USA
Jailton Almeida - Brazil
Marcin Tybura - Poland
Serghei Spivac - Moldova
Excluding Jones and Stipe:
Europe and Russia: 6
Brazil: 1
USA: 1
The USA lost control of HW boxing a while ago, and China is currently ahead in the Olympics as well. Is this just a phase in MMA or has the baton also been passed?
Jon Jones - USA
Tom Aspinall (the People's Champ) - UK
Ciryl Gane - France
Alexander Volkov - Russia
Sergei Pavlovich - Russia
Curtis Blaydes - USA
Stipe Miocic - USA
Jailton Almeida - Brazil
Marcin Tybura - Poland
Serghei Spivac - Moldova
Excluding Jones and Stipe:
Europe and Russia: 6
Brazil: 1
USA: 1
The USA lost control of HW boxing a while ago, and China is currently ahead in the Olympics as well. Is this just a phase in MMA or has the baton also been passed?