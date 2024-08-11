The USA totally lost control of the HW Division while I wasn't paying attention.

The same thing is happening in basketball. The USA is not dominating other nations like it used to. Other countries are catching up.



My pet theory is that the de dollarizarion and globalization that is occurring is chipping away at our dominance.



Even in the Olympics the USA would smack around other teams in basketball and now we almost lost to both France and Serbia. Once the older players retire it’s going to be bad for the US. The next few Olympic golds will be won by other countries in basketball.