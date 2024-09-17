The UFC should consider rule changes in favor of wrestlers

So many complaints about wrestlers that are dominating the UFC…

Why doesn’t the UFC bring back soccer kicks or make other rules to make that style more exciting?

Too many rules giving the advantage to strikers right now imo
 
AldoStillGoat said:
So many complaints about wrestlers that are dominating the UFC…

Why doesn’t the UFC bring back soccer kicks or make other rules to make that style more exciting?

Too many rules giving the advantage to strikers right now imo
I just talked about this in another thread. Lol, downed knees to your opponent is a must. If you want to make wrestlers really look nasty then bring back headbutts.
 
Last edited:
AldoStillGoat said:
So many complaints about wrestlers that are dominating the UFC…

Why doesn’t the UFC bring back soccer kicks or make other rules to make that style more exciting?

Too many rules giving the advantage to strikers right now imo
You do realize that soccer kicks are for beating up wrestlers falling down after you punch them?
Wrestlers lose position using them.
 
StonedLemur said:
He's still won 11 in a row regardless of whether you like how he did it.
I never said I didnt like how he did it.

I am saying that a guy would have finishes with no time limit isnt really anything worth bragging about.

Oh no someone finally gave up after an hour wowwww amazing
 
AldoStillGoat said:
So many complaints about wrestlers that are dominating the UFC…

Why doesn’t the UFC bring back soccer kicks or make other rules to make that style more exciting?

Too many rules giving the advantage to strikers right now imo
the fighters need to evolve
not the ufc
if they wanted to compete against wrestlers
they should acquire the skills that jones and gsp has

its evolution of the best of the best
 
HHJ said:
I never said I didnt like how he did it.

I am saying that a guy would have finishes with no time limit isnt really anything worth bragging about.

Oh no someone finally gave up after an hour wowwww amazing
The families of those finished would beg to differ sir
 
HHJ said:
I never said I didnt like how he did it.

I am saying that a guy would have finishes with no time limit isnt really anything worth bragging about.

Oh no someone finally gave up after an hour wowwww amazing
No doubt.

I said he likes playing with his food, but refuses to kill it.

Maybe Merab is a cat? Lol
 
StonedLemur said:
No doubt.

I said he likes playing with his food, but refuses to kill it.

Maybe Merab is a cat? Lol
Did he say that? I believe it. The guy is clearly not very bright.
 
