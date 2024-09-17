The UFC should consider rule changes in favor of wrestlers

AldoStillGoat
So many complaints about wrestlers that are dominating the UFC…
Why doesn’t the UFC bring back soccer kicks or make other rules to make that style more exciting?
Too many rules giving the advantage to strikers right now imo
