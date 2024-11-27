The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal. I'm not buying. Here's why.

This thread is straight to the point.



I'm not a Bo Nickal fan.



I hate to say it, but at one point in time I was actually riding the Bo Nickal hype train.



I bought into his wrestling accolades (which I now realize doesn't translate to good MMA grappling).



But can you really blame me? I remember my fellow sherbros hyping him up to be 'The Dagestani Slayer'.



He was supposed to put the saviour of MMA and put an end to the Dagestani dominance of MMA. But since joining the UFC he's fought nothing but cans who have no business being in the premier league.



I would call him Bum Nickal, but he has no ass (I checked).



As long as Khamzat exists, there's no reason to put any stock into Bo. Khamzat is better everywhere and actually has a personality.



Bo's grappling is awful. Khamzat ruthlessly takes down all of his opponents, even Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Bo had to nutshot Tyrese to secure a takedown.



The Braveheart fight sealed the deal for me. Nothing from Bo stood out to me.



Bo is almost 29 and he's already very inactive. I don't see him breaking into the top 10.



Remember when Michael Bisping dubbed him 'The new Brock Lesnar?' What a joke!



Ignore Dana and Co. The UFC wants you to be a Bo Nickal fan, despite him underdelivering.



I knew I shouldn't have trusted Bo...... he's ginger after all.