Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,734
- Reaction score
- 19,799
Boxing
Tyson Fury: $150 million
Oleskandr Usyk: $30 million
UFC:
Edson Barboza: $271k
Lerone Murphy: $30k
*Does not include PPV buys, bonuses, or sponsorships
Sources:
Tyson Fury: $150 million
Oleskandr Usyk: $30 million
UFC:
Edson Barboza: $271k
Lerone Murphy: $30k
*Does not include PPV buys, bonuses, or sponsorships
Sources:
How much are Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk getting paid for Saturday’s Undisputed Heavyweight Title Fight
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off on Saturday, May 18 in a heavyweight title fight. We break down the purse for both fighters.
dknetwork.draftkings.com
UFC Vegas 92 payouts: How much are Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy, and others making? Estimated purses reported
UFC Vegas 92 is all set to take place on May 18 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.
www.sportskeeda.com