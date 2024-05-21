Rumored The UFC & Boxing main event purses from this weekend

Boxing

Tyson Fury: $150 million
Oleskandr Usyk: $30 million

UFC:

Edson Barboza: $271k
Lerone Murphy: $30k

*Does not include PPV buys, bonuses, or sponsorships

Sources:

dknetwork.draftkings.com

How much are Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk getting paid for Saturday’s Undisputed Heavyweight Title Fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off on Saturday, May 18 in a heavyweight title fight. We break down the purse for both fighters.
dknetwork.draftkings.com dknetwork.draftkings.com

www.sportskeeda.com

UFC Vegas 92 payouts: How much are Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy, and others making? Estimated purses reported

UFC Vegas 92 is all set to take place on May 18 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com
 
Boxing is a career, but UFC is an opportunity.

But I guarantee you neither Fury nor Usyk got any sweet 50 percent off coupons from Reebok

DAd1_rYXYAEOKkQ.jpg:large
 
