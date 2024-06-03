Rumored The Boxing & UFC main event purses from this weekend

Here are the main event purses from this weekend.

Boxing:
Deontay Wilder: $8 million
Zhilei Zhang: $5 million

UFC
Islam Makhachev: $1 million
Dustin Poirier: $800k

*This does not include bonuses, sponsorships, or PPV money.

Sources:

www.thesportster.com

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang Fight Purses: Each Fighters Payout Revealed

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang clash for a high stakes and a big payout for the effort.
www.thesportster.com www.thesportster.com

www.thesportster.com

UFC 302 Fight Purses Revealed: Makhachev and Poirier Set for Lucrative Paydays

Makhachev and Poirier will earn seven-figure salaries at UFC 302 main event.
www.thesportster.com www.thesportster.com

www.pinkvilla.com

UFC 302 Purse And Salaries: How Much Did Islam Makhachev And Dustin Poirier Make For Their Lightweight Title Fight? | PINKVILLA

Exploring how much UFC 302 main event fighters Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier made. Read on for more details.
www.pinkvilla.com www.pinkvilla.com
 
Deontay is a huge name.

Islam isn't a huge name.

Bigger names get more money.

Problem solved.
 
UFC is a company with a UFC belt and rankings. so they can pay fighters shit to fight for their stuff.

Boxing isnt a company. its a sporting entity with several boxing promotional companies competing to have the best fighters fight for common belts amongst them (wbc,ibf,wba,wbo). so they have to pay more or fighters wont sign with them.
 
These numbers are fake FYI. The only way to get accurate purse info on UFC fighters is via legal discovery, the UFC does not willingly disclose lol.
 
tymikeson said:
UFC is a company with a UFC belt and rankings. so they can pay fighters shit to fight for their stuff.

Boxing isnt a company. its a sporting entity with several boxing promotional companies competing to have the best fighters fight for common belts amongst them (wbc,ibf,wba,wbo). so they have to pay more or fighters wont sign with them.
MMA promotions should also be uniting to make the sport dominate.
 
humperdoo said:
MMA promotions should also be uniting to make the sport dominate.
MMA's evolution to the next level is when it becomes bigger than UFC.

At this point, the UFC is just a middle person keeping all the profits and ensuring that U Fight Cheap.

Promotional companies should be like Top Rank, Matchroom etc making 20-100 million a year, not 1 billion.
 
tymikeson said:
UFC is a company with a UFC belt and rankings. so they can pay fighters shit to fight for their stuff.

Boxing isnt a company. its a sporting entity with several boxing promotional companies competing to have the best fighters fight for common belts amongst them (wbc,ibf,wba,wbo). so they have to pay more or fighters wont sign with them.
As an outsider of boxing... anytime I see anything about belts in boxing it seems like a giant clusterfuck. They also never seem to fight.
 
moosaev said:
These numbers are fake FYI. The only way to get accurate purse info on UFC fighters is via legal discovery, the UFC does not willingly disclose lol.
They fought in New Jersey. So the AC might require disclosure, like the California athletic commission does.
 
