Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,793
- Reaction score
- 20,314
Here are the main event purses from this weekend.
Boxing:
Deontay Wilder: $8 million
Zhilei Zhang: $5 million
UFC
Islam Makhachev: $1 million
Dustin Poirier: $800k
*This does not include bonuses, sponsorships, or PPV money.
Sources:
Boxing:
Deontay Wilder: $8 million
Zhilei Zhang: $5 million
UFC
Islam Makhachev: $1 million
Dustin Poirier: $800k
*This does not include bonuses, sponsorships, or PPV money.
Sources:
Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang Fight Purses: Each Fighters Payout Revealed
Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang clash for a high stakes and a big payout for the effort.
www.thesportster.com
UFC 302 Fight Purses Revealed: Makhachev and Poirier Set for Lucrative Paydays
Makhachev and Poirier will earn seven-figure salaries at UFC 302 main event.
www.thesportster.com
UFC 302 Purse And Salaries: How Much Did Islam Makhachev And Dustin Poirier Make For Their Lightweight Title Fight? | PINKVILLA
Exploring how much UFC 302 main event fighters Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier made. Read on for more details.
www.pinkvilla.com