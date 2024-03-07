BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,217
- Reaction score
- 32,235
Well Sherbro's, there's A LOT going on this week ... several amazing combat sports events.
I figured it might be difficult to get a hold of such a busy fight-schedule, so lean back, and let me walk you through the fantastic fightweek that's in front of us!
The most noteworthy events in chronological order:
PFL Paris: Cédric Doumbé vs Baki
The Professional Fighters League returns to Paris and makes its debut at the Accor Arena. Unbeaten French star and the former GLORY Welterweight champion Cédric ‘The Best’ Doumbé (5-0, 5 KO/TKO) will headline against the undefeated Judo-specialist Baissangour "Baki" Chamsoudinov (8-0, 3 KO/TKO) in an all-French superstar matchup.
In the co-main event, former Ares FC double-champ "Lazy King" Abdoul Abdouraguimov will take on British veteran Jack Grant.
The event takes place on Thursday March 7 and starts at 11am ET / 8am PT / 17:00 CET (main-card is FREE to watch in the USA).
PBP-Thread by @Gio (You can find all event-information in the OP):
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
Boxing "Knockout Chaos": Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set to headline the “Knockout Chaos” Boxing-event set to go down at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The weight of expectation is heavy on the former UFC Heavyweight champion his shoulders following an exemplary showcase against Tyson Fury in his maiden boxing assignment in December 2023. Meanwhile, the former WBO, IBF and WBA Boxing-Heavyweight champion "AJ" looks to win his fourth straight contest to set up a potential Undisputed title-fight against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vsTyson Fury, which goes down on May 18.
Also on the card are two spectacular Heavyweight-bangers between Zhilei Zhang & Joseph Parker and Justis Huni & Kevin Lerena, and much more action.
The event takes place on Friday March 8 and starts at 11am ET / 8am PT / 17:00 CET.
RBR-Thread by @Kowboy On Sherdog (You can find all event-information in the OP):
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix
This Saturday, GLORY Kickboxing will organize (and reintroduce) the historic 8-man one-night Heavyweight Grand Prix, with the likes of “King of Kickboxing” Rico Verhoeven, Tariq "Cookie" Osaro, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Levi Rigters, and more. The winner will walk away with $500,000 and the prestigious GP Trophy, just like in the good old K-1 days.
The event takes place at the GelreDome football stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands, and also features two exciting title fights. Donegi Abena will look to unify his Light-heayweight championship against Interim champion Tarik Khbabez, and Tyjani Beztati will try to defend his Lightweight title for the fifth time, when he takes on number-1-contender and former ONE Championship standout Enriko Kehl.
The event takes place on Saturday March 9 and starts at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 18:00 CET.
PBP-Thread by @BoxerMaurits (You can find all event-information in the OP):
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera
Allright, I think this one doesn't need a write-up, lol
Truly amazing event. Some would argue that its even better than UFC 300, and I can't wait to find out this weekend!
On Saturday I will attend the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix with my big and little brother, and when we get home UFC 299 should just be getting underway, so that will be one hell of a night (IF I can stay awake though, lol, but I guess I will. And if so, I will see you'all in the PBP to catch the violence live).
The event takes place on Saturday March 9 on 6pm ET / 3pm ET / 00:00 CET (Sunday).
There's no PBP-Thread yet, but I expect @Jackonfire to be on it, like always
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
What a time to be a fightfan
I figured it might be difficult to get a hold of such a busy fight-schedule, so lean back, and let me walk you through the fantastic fightweek that's in front of us!
The most noteworthy events in chronological order:
PFL Paris: Cédric Doumbé vs Baki
The Professional Fighters League returns to Paris and makes its debut at the Accor Arena. Unbeaten French star and the former GLORY Welterweight champion Cédric ‘The Best’ Doumbé (5-0, 5 KO/TKO) will headline against the undefeated Judo-specialist Baissangour "Baki" Chamsoudinov (8-0, 3 KO/TKO) in an all-French superstar matchup.
In the co-main event, former Ares FC double-champ "Lazy King" Abdoul Abdouraguimov will take on British veteran Jack Grant.
The event takes place on Thursday March 7 and starts at 11am ET / 8am PT / 17:00 CET (main-card is FREE to watch in the USA).
PBP-Thread by @Gio (You can find all event-information in the OP):
PBP - PFL Europe 1: 2024 Regular Season, Thu. 3/7, 11 AM ET/8 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread
Thursday, 3.7.2024, 11 AM ET/8 AM PT/5 PM GMT+1 U.S. Broadcast: YouTube (USA), DAZN (INTL) Promotion: Professional Fighters League Venue: Accor Arena Location: Paris, France Enclosure: Cage MMA Bouts: 13 PFL Europe 1 Main Card (YouTube (USA), DAZN, 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT) 170: Cédric Doumbé...
forums.sherdog.com
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
Boxing "Knockout Chaos": Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set to headline the “Knockout Chaos” Boxing-event set to go down at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The weight of expectation is heavy on the former UFC Heavyweight champion his shoulders following an exemplary showcase against Tyson Fury in his maiden boxing assignment in December 2023. Meanwhile, the former WBO, IBF and WBA Boxing-Heavyweight champion "AJ" looks to win his fourth straight contest to set up a potential Undisputed title-fight against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vsTyson Fury, which goes down on May 18.
Also on the card are two spectacular Heavyweight-bangers between Zhilei Zhang & Joseph Parker and Justis Huni & Kevin Lerena, and much more action.
The event takes place on Friday March 8 and starts at 11am ET / 8am PT / 17:00 CET.
RBR-Thread by @Kowboy On Sherdog (You can find all event-information in the OP):
RBR - ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Ngannou vs Joshua Discussion 11AM ET/8AM PT, 3/8 DAZN PPV
Joshua vs. Ngannou: Knockout Chaos Friday 03.08.2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT U.S. Broadcast: DAZN Venue: Kingdom Arena Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Enclosure: Ring Boxing Bouts: 10 MAIN EVENT RINGWALKS EXPECTED AT 6PM ET (Not Confirmed) Main Card – DAZN PPV Anthony Joshua vs. Francis...
forums.sherdog.com
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix
This Saturday, GLORY Kickboxing will organize (and reintroduce) the historic 8-man one-night Heavyweight Grand Prix, with the likes of “King of Kickboxing” Rico Verhoeven, Tariq "Cookie" Osaro, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Levi Rigters, and more. The winner will walk away with $500,000 and the prestigious GP Trophy, just like in the good old K-1 days.
The event takes place at the GelreDome football stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands, and also features two exciting title fights. Donegi Abena will look to unify his Light-heayweight championship against Interim champion Tarik Khbabez, and Tyjani Beztati will try to defend his Lightweight title for the fifth time, when he takes on number-1-contender and former ONE Championship standout Enriko Kehl.
The event takes place on Saturday March 9 and starts at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 18:00 CET.
PBP-Thread by @BoxerMaurits (You can find all event-information in the OP):
PBP - GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. March 9 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread
GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix The historic GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place on March 9 at the GelreDome football stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The event reintroduces an important pillar in the sport of Kickboxing – the 8-man, one-night tournament. Winning three fights in one...
forums.sherdog.com
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera
Allright, I think this one doesn't need a write-up, lol
Truly amazing event. Some would argue that its even better than UFC 300, and I can't wait to find out this weekend!
On Saturday I will attend the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix with my big and little brother, and when we get home UFC 299 should just be getting underway, so that will be one hell of a night (IF I can stay awake though, lol, but I guess I will. And if so, I will see you'all in the PBP to catch the violence live).
The event takes place on Saturday March 9 on 6pm ET / 3pm ET / 00:00 CET (Sunday).
There's no PBP-Thread yet, but I expect @Jackonfire to be on it, like always
Full Fightcard:
Get Hyped:
What a time to be a fightfan