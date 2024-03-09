! Big Event Alert ! Happening right now free

GiganticMeat

Hey for those who don't know, and yes it's not MMA, the 8 man one night GLORY heavyweight kickboxing tournament is happening right now and off to a great start. A throwback to the old days where the winner has to fight 3x in one night

forums.sherdog.com

PBP - GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. March 9 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread

GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix The historic GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place on March 9 at the GelreDome football stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The event reintroduces an important pillar in the sport of Kickboxing – the 8-man, one-night tournament. Winning three fights in one...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
