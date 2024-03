GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. March 9 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread

GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix

Heavyweight Grand Prix The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.

The historic GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place on March 9 at the GelreDome football stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The event reintroduces an important pillar in the sport of Kickboxing – the 8-man, one-night tournament. Winning three fights in one night, against the best in the world, is one of the hardest feats in all of combat sports. The ultimate winner of the tournament will not only take home the grand prize of $500,000, but also a trophy enriched with the personal rings of the seven fighters they have defeated. How the tournament-draw worked: The four lower seeded fighters selected which quarter-final they wanted to compete in while the four top seeded fighters then selected which fighter to face in the opening round. March 9 will also feature two GLORY title fights. The GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place Saturday March 9, live from the GelreDome football stadium in Armhem, the Netherlands. The prelims will be available to watch on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 18:00 CET. The GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix streams live at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT / 18:30 CET and will be available to watch around the world via various global broadcast partners. Fans can find their local GLORY broadcast partner(s) below: USA / Canada: Bally Sports - Netherlands: Videoland - Brazil: Combate - France / Belgium: DAZN - Japan: U-NEXT - Poland: Viaplay - Baltics: GO3 - Romania: PRO TV - Balkans: TV Arena Sport - Bulgaria: BTV - Greece: Fight Network - Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com - Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV - Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $14,99)