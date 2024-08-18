The stats are in: Dricus landed 90 strikes compared to 97 for Adesanya

You think if Izzy won he'd have been respectful? Not a fucking chance.I thought Izzy would be too evasive for him and would fight from the outside to a boring decision. Izzy fought aggressive, the fight was great and props to DDP for getting that finish. Very impressive.
Seeing them bury the beef after the fight was the cherry on top too.
Significan't strikes are a fuckin joke. Any strike that lands basically is a significan't strike according to the dumbass UFC metrics. How about that left hook that bent Izzys head side ways, now that is a signifcan't strike. Or that big body shot on DDP from Izzy, was a significan't strike.Forgive me if I take their idea of significant strikes with all the collective salt of the Dead Sea.
Still, thanks for sharing. It's still better than nothing.
The attempts to "sportify" MMA always fall pretty flat imo. Same as when they list meaningless statistics. Oh yeah, t-4th highest significant strike differential coming into the second round of current active UFC featherweights? AwesomeSignifican't strikes are a fuckin joke. Any strike that lands basically is a significan't strike according to the dumbass UFC metrics. How about that left hook that bent Izzys head side ways, now that is a signifcan't strike. Or that big body shot on DDP from Izzy, was a significan't strike.
You want proof how shit these signnificant strikes are just look at the record for significant strikes in a fight, where Max landed 445 sig on Kattar. Did Max even knock Kattar down from any of those? 445 landes significant strikes and couldn't even knock Kattar out or even get the fight stopped from strikes. What a fuckin joke, just like Dana's bitch asshole.The attempts to "sportify" MMA always fall pretty flat imo. Same as when they list meaningless statistics. Oh yeah, t-4th highest significant strike differential coming into the second round of current active UFC featherweights? Awesome
Dricus strikes were noticeably more impactful and powerful. Pure numbers doesn't say anything in fights you have to act watch the fights. Barely anything Izzy landed to the head did anything to Dricus. Izzy most impactful and by far best strikes were body punches and some leg kicks. His head strikes did little while Dricus when he landed to the head always got a reaction stunned or hurt Izzy.
Yes, it's me. HelloI went to college with a Du Plessis from South Africa. I wonder if they're related. Probably.
Last I read it was any strike with full extension aka basically any standing strike and only excluding ground taps and maybe clinch tapsYeah I try to ignore the stats to be honest and just judge the fight as I see it, i mean what the hell is a "significant strike" anyway for starters?