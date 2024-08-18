The stats are in: Dricus landed 90 strikes compared to 97 for Adesanya

I thought Izzy would be too evasive for him and would fight from the outside to a boring decision. Izzy fought aggressive, the fight was great and props to DDP for getting that finish. Very impressive.

Seeing them bury the beef after the fight was the cherry on top too.
 
You think if Izzy won he'd have been respectful? Not a fucking chance.
 
it was a good fight,
both got hurt and had their poker face

they both kept fighting till the end
 
even the commentators said ddp landed more powerful and impactful shots
sometimes stats doesnt really matter

same as when he fought sean
he landed more powerful shots to the body
 
Dricus strikes were noticeably more impactful and powerful. Pure numbers doesn't say anything in fights you have to act watch the fights. Barely anything Izzy landed to the head did anything to Dricus. Izzy most impactful and by far best strikes were body punches and some leg kicks. His head strikes did little while Dricus when he landed to the head always got a reaction stunned or hurt Izzy.
 
Forgive me if I take their idea of significant strikes with all the collective salt of the Dead Sea.

Still, thanks for sharing. It's still better than nothing.
Significan't strikes are a fuckin joke. Any strike that lands basically is a significan't strike according to the dumbass UFC metrics. How about that left hook that bent Izzys head side ways, now that is a signifcan't strike. Or that big body shot on DDP from Izzy, was a significan't strike.
 
The attempts to "sportify" MMA always fall pretty flat imo. Same as when they list meaningless statistics. Oh yeah, t-4th highest significant strike differential coming into the second round of current active UFC featherweights? Awesome

Longest winning streak of active UFC middleweight fighters outside of the top 15 within the last year and born in September (2)
 
You want proof how shit these signnificant strikes are just look at the record for significant strikes in a fight, where Max landed 445 sig on Kattar. Did Max even knock Kattar down from any of those? 445 landes significant strikes and couldn't even knock Kattar out or even get the fight stopped from strikes. What a fuckin joke, just like Dana's bitch asshole.
 
Yeah I try to ignore the stats to be honest and just judge the fight as I see it, i mean what the hell is a "significant strike" anyway for starters?
 
I went to college with a Du Plessis from South Africa. I wonder if they're related. Probably.
 
Last I read it was any strike with full extension aka basically any standing strike and only excluding ground taps and maybe clinch taps

Meaningless

Why tally something up when one can win the fight

Round scoring is BS but I don't think the judges even get that info to begin with?
 
A significant strike is one that doesn't result in any measurable damage to the opponents body. Damage is prob measured in pain and decrease of function. It's doesn't seem that vague that the average person wouldn't understand the metric.

When did we start hating the stats too? I missed that that memo. So we hate Dana, the UFC, Conor, the stats, Joe Rogan, DC - just the announcer - and interem belts. Ok got it. But we will all like the sport, right? Orrrr
 
