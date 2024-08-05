Is Adesanya Done at a Chamionship Level or Does He Take This Agaisnt Dricus?

Gabe
Feb 8, 2015
11,815
3,408
I can’t figure out a winner on this fight. I originally picked Izzy but now I lean more towards DDP as the fight gets closer. Adesanya has cleaner and better technique but he takes his foot off the gas way to much in fights. Dricus usually thrives against guys who lay back as he gets ahead quickly on activity and damage. I personally think the best version of Israel beats the best version of Dricus but Izzy may have lost the fire. Thoughts?
