Is Adesanya Done at a Chamionship Level or Does He Take This Agaisnt Dricus?

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
11,815
Reaction score
3,408
I can’t figure out a winner on this fight. I originally picked Izzy but now I lean more towards DDP as the fight gets closer. Adesanya has cleaner and better technique but he takes his foot off the gas way to much in fights. Dricus usually thrives against guys who lay back as he gets ahead quickly on activity and damage. I personally think the best version of Israel beats the best version of Dricus but Izzy may have lost the fire. Thoughts?
 
Last edited:
I agree with your last statement. Best version of Izzy beats Dricus but I think Dricus will beat him.
 
All odds are against Izzy but he's pulled it out of the fire before. I wouldn't doubt him at this point.
 
I think Adesanya is going to come back at a new level.

Last time we saw him he was complacent, unmotivated.

I think he picks Dricus apart. Dricus will be confident and aggressive, I see him getting sniped and outpointed. His striking is slow and sloppy (despite his recent success, I see him as a flash in the pan that benefited from good timing), his best route to winning is to wreste, grapple and make this a dirty fight.
 
If the Izzy who lost to Strickland shows up, he won't have a chance.
 
Izzy has struggled against pressure fighters in the past. Gastelum put it on him before Izzy was able to turn the tide late. Poatan TKO'd him in the 5th when he finally started to pressure and was in full control of the second fight pressuring from the beginning before he got overaggressive seeking the finish and Izzy made him pay for it. Then there was the Strickland fight. Dricus has the tools to give Izzy stylistic problems. Honestly I'm probably 55/45 DDP. I'm not super confident on the pick, but I do slightly favor DDP pressuring the shit out of him.
 
We'll find out. I think he's lost a tep. Guy has had a crazy number of fights (100?). It's going to happy eventually.
 
He will completely outclass DDP, DDP striking is complete amateur level
 
Adesanya haters & Stricktards make me want Style bender to win in spectacular fashion.

Izzy's salty ex girlfriend behavior throughout ever Poatan title defense makes me want to see him get wrecked in comical fashion.

My mind says Gender bender will emerge victorious. I suppose it depends on where his heart is at, after such a pathetic loss to Strickland...
 
I think Izzy is done but how do we really know until the fight is on?

Strickland and Poatan took his heart.
 
Gabe said:
I can’t figure out a winner on this fight. I originally picked Izzy but now I lean more towards DDP as the fight gets closer. Adesanya has cleaner and better technique but he takes his foot off the gas way to much in fights. Dricus usually thrives against guys who lay back as he gets ahead quickly on activity and damage. I personally think the best version of Israel beats the best version of Dricus but Izzy may have lost the fire. Thoughts?
Click to expand...
I believe his plan is to get a back door champ champ fight.

He wins, he calls out Potan to settle the score at 205 and he hopes to get champ champ status. That’s my suspicion
 
I've been saying since day 1 that Izzy vs Dricus is a blatantly bad stylistic matchup for Dricus. His style/defense leaves him wide open for pull counters. Predicting Izzy KO round 2.

Only way I see Dricus taking this is if he's leveled up in the wrestling and can take down Izzy and do work there. I like Dricus' offensive grappling when he gets position established, I think it's no doubt his avenue to victory this fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Bisping: Adesanya vs Chimaev in Saudi Arabia ticks a lot of boxes - take my money!
Replies
19
Views
867
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
ExitLUPin
Media Rockhold with a lot of praise for Gregory Rodrigues, says he is a problem for Dricus and anyone at the top of MW
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
MDoza
M
Substance Abuse
Israel Adesanya Gives His Pick for Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Fight
Replies
13
Views
1K
fizzlehiss
fizzlehiss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,405
Messages
55,979,505
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top