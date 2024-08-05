Is Adesanya Done at a Chamionship Level or Does He Take This Agaisnt Dricus?

Izzy has struggled against pressure fighters in the past. Gastelum put it on him before Izzy was able to turn the tide late. Poatan TKO'd him in the 5th when he finally started to pressure and was in full control of the second fight pressuring from the beginning before he got overaggressive seeking the finish and Izzy made him pay for it. Then there was the Strickland fight. Dricus has the tools to give Izzy stylistic problems. Honestly I'm probably 55/45 DDP. I'm not super confident on the pick, but I do slightly favor DDP pressuring the shit out of him.