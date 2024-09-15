The rules stink

GiganticMeat
Giganticus Meaticus, Shookologist, PhD
@Green
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2022
Valentina had zero meaningful offense that entire fight except an arm triangle in the third? Fourth? A few blocked and evaded headkicks if we're being generous.
Did Alexa win? No. Did Valentina "win"? It's more like she prevented her opponent from winning.
Control time victories? Fighters won't get worse at abusing this. MMA paint by numbers?
At least Alexa took no damage
