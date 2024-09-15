The rules stink

Valentina had zero meaningful offense that entire fight except an arm triangle in the third? Fourth? A few blocked and evaded headkicks if we're being generous.

Did Alexa win? No. Did Valentina "win"? It's more like she prevented her opponent from winning.

Control time victories? Fighters won't get worse at abusing this. MMA paint by numbers?

At least Alexa took no damage
 
Welcome to MMA.
 
I agree, the girls shouldn't be on PPV or fight night cards. They can have tues night fight for the troops .
 
yeah I bet you fight like a wounded lion, and this is no PRIDE, you work your gameplan with the rules given not with pride´s, boxing or wrestling, just deal with it and enjoy the weekend
 
lol your fucking derranged, Valentina beat her standing, took her down, and beat her there too. What does she have to do to please you?
 
Valentina outstruck Grasso on the feet. Outgrappled her on the ground.

I think the significant strikes were 87 to 7. Pitter patter from bottom doesnt count as significant strikes. If shevchenko didnt land any thinf meaningful….what did alexa land? Lol
 
Shevchenko rewatched the first two fights, figured out that hugging Grasso on the ground was the only thing that worked for her in either fight, and fought appropriately. Grasso and her team apparently do not study tape.
 
