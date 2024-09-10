Media Valentina Shevchenko Still Convinced She Won Previous Fight vs. Alexa Grasso

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
92,332
Reaction score
145,875
96e00982-1bf0-11ea-8971-922fdc94075f_image_hires_120422.jpg

Though their last meeting officially ended in a split draw, Valentina Shevchenko remains adamant that she deserved the nod against Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 227 last September.

www.sherdog.com

Valentina Shevchenko Still Convinced She Won Previous Fight vs. Alexa Grasso

Though their last meeting officially ended in a split draw, Valentina Shevchenko remains adamant that she deserved the nod against Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 227 last September.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

The deciding scorecard ultimately came from judge Michael Bell, who submitted a 10-8 fifth round in favor of Grasso. Prior to that, Bell had Shevchenko ahead 3-1 through four rounds. If he had scored the final stanza 10-9 for Grasso, Shevchenko would have regained the flyweight crown via split decision.

Shevchenko will get a chance to erase the sting of that moment when she squares off against Grasso for a third time in the co-main event of UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday night.


“Our previous fight, I won that fight and only because of an interesting decision of one judge, it went to the draw decision,” Shevchenko recently told UFC.com. “If you ask the world of martial arts, everyone who understands fighting, all the judges and everything, they definitely saw me win in the fight. I think it's good for everyone and you see me winning on the second fight, so it's kind of like stick to the same game plan, do the same thing, be myself and win the fight.”

UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

Shevchenko had already established herself as one of the top pound-for-pound talents in women’s MMA before she faced Grasso for the first time at UFC 285. What transpired on that evening was one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport, as Grasso claimed the 125-pound throne with a fourth-round submission victory. Since then, “Bullet” has been focused on getting the belt back.

“True supporters, they understand the truth and they’re with you, no matter what,” Shevchenko said. “A champion's mindset is to follow your way, follow your path in this world and if you know your path and what you have to do, it's easy because no matter what's happening around you, every time you are going to stick to one plan.”

Before their trilogy, Shevchenko and Grasso spent plenty of time together on set during filming of “The Ultimate Fighter 32.” The rivals were relatively cordial on the show, but for Shevchenko, respect is simply part of being a martial artist.

“I've been in martial arts all my life already, 31 years in training,” Shevchenko said. “For me, martial arts is more than just a fight, it's more than just a show; it's my life, it's my lifestyle and I respect my opponents. I respect everyone.”



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Why would anyone expect her to change her mind about that? Did something happen? lol
 
Literally top 3 for most arrogant UFC fighter’s ever.

And apart from Joanna, and Andrade (Both SW). She’s only beaten girls that never deserved a TS in any real org.

Wasn’t Eye 0-4, 0-5, at one stretch, in the UFC? Lauren Murphy?

I can’t stand her personality. She has NEVER lost a fight according to her. Decision, or finish.

When she got her mandible adjusted by Karen. It was Herzog’s fault.

Fuck her.
 
Santos beat her before Karen did.

It’s mind boggling, to me.

Why did she both..

Duck the trilogy with Amanda? And a rematch with Santos?

She cherry picked number 6, Karen.

And got subbed.

That’s cosmic justice, and Jones is next.
 
I definitely thought she beat Nunes in the rematch, she had every right to be upset at that one

But I think she lost to Alexa Grasso
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
That's actually a good mindset. You have to be delusional at that level and probably helps her confidence
 
War VAL
 
I agree with her in that she should stick to the same game plan. It's almost worked out for her twice now...

q6NQMTE.gif


IKWp0k3.gif
 
She's never lost a fight in her mind. Even when Wang Cong beat her in kickboxing, the punch after the bell won Val the real fight.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Santos beat her before Karen did.

It’s mind boggling, to me.

Why did she both..

Duck the trilogy with Amanda? And a rematch with Santos?

She cherry picked number 6, Karen.

And got subbed.

That’s cosmic justice, and Jones is next.
Click to expand...
I really like your enthusiasm for the womens division!
Makes it easier for people like me who are somewhat interested but to lazy to put in the work needed.
Well done!

Answer:
Greatness often comes with grandiose delusions.
Napoleon lost half his army in a shit sandwich and the letters home read "I am doing great and this was a very needed awesome maneuver!"
But we need those fucktards to push humanity forward. But their confidence irks us normal people.
Because they are so fucking annoying!
 
Last edited:
I scored the fight as a draw, but if it weren't a draw, it would be a win for Grasso. Valentina was pretty lucky to get a draw

Grasso won rounds 2,4,5, but I gave Valentina a 10-8 in R3 for dominant grappling and sub attempts with Grasso accomplishing basically nothing that round
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,968
Messages
56,164,695
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top