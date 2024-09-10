TempleoftheDog said: Santos beat her before Karen did.



It’s mind boggling, to me.



Why did she both..



Duck the trilogy with Amanda? And a rematch with Santos?



She cherry picked number 6, Karen.



And got subbed.



And got subbed.

That's cosmic justice, and Jones is next.

I really like your enthusiasm for the womens division!Makes it easier for people like me who are somewhat interested but to lazy to put in the work needed.Well done!Answer:Greatness often comes with grandiose delusions.Napoleon lost half his army in a shit sandwich and the letters home read "I am doing great and this was a very needed awesome maneuver!"But we need those fucktards to push humanity forward. But their confidence irks us normal people.Because they are so fucking annoying!