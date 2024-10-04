When the Trump Magat party fails again, i predict the movement will fracture and make any semblance of a Conservative Party emerging to any success, near impossible for a decade or more. The Magats will not support any attempt to gain their votes without another Trump like leader doubling down on hate and division, and the rest of the Conservatives will not support the repeat of groundhog day, pushing clear predictable loss after clear predictable loss.Meanwhile on the Center and to the Left, drunk on the power they are being given by a fractured right, the Progressive movement, emboldened by an increasing voting demographic shift, and the Center, Corporate Democrats increasingly becoming the home for many prior small C conservatives, will increasingly divide as the Progressives demand an ever left leaning platform, that would alienate those newly drawn in Dem voters.So my prediction (being captured here for the ages) is that within 2 or 3 election cycles we will see the 2 Party system reestablished with Dem party moving Right/Center/Right, representing more corporate democrats and those who would consider themselves Small C conservatives, and an increasing strength Progressive Party, lead by someone like AOC, or a new emerging star, who cannot accept the more centralist/corporatist Dem position, and feels more emboldened by the demographics to split.