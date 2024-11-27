Elections Democrat Party dirty tricks exposed

Witchhunt

Witchhunt

Great work by Matt Taibbi digging in to the fuckery going on with the "No Labels" movement.
It would seem that for all of the "saving democracy" the Democrats go on and on about their operative groups will work hard to ensure that only controlled opposition will be allowed, and are willing to do some VERY questionable things to maintain the status quo.

I suppose this is no revelation for many, but it makes one wonder how much of this shit can keep being exposed before the Democrat party is laughed (or sued, prosecuted, etc, etc) completely out of relevance.

Seems like we need to look a little closer to home when deciding who is the most corrupt country on the planet..

it's a good read, enjoy!

www.racket.news

The Democrats' Dirty Tricks Playbook?

Documents just made public show how groups aligned with the Democratic Party hit a third party rival with an array of underhanded schemes that put Watergate tricksters to shame
lol @ racket news

Grifter news was a little too on the nose, was it?
 
I remember when Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald were darling journalists for the lefty liberals in the DNC.

Now they are deemed 'fascists" by the lefty libs in the DNC.

Just goes to show, give or take, the left is always getting it wrong in one way or another. Freaking Losers
 
Andy Capp said:
lol @ racket news

Grifter news was a little too on the nose, was it?
You, literally, don’t know shit about anything. Or, maybe you’re just trolling.

Read the article. Look in to the authors body of work. He has a pretty solid career.

LOL, fucking saving democracy. The DNC is a criminal organization.
 
