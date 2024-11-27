The Democrats' Dirty Tricks Playbook? Documents just made public show how groups aligned with the Democratic Party hit a third party rival with an array of underhanded schemes that put Watergate tricksters to shame

Great work by Matt Taibbi digging in to the fuckery going on with the "No Labels" movement.It would seem that for all of the "saving democracy" the Democrats go on and on about their operative groups will work hard to ensure that only controlled opposition will be allowed, and are willing to do some VERY questionable things to maintain the status quo.I suppose this is no revelation for many, but it makes one wonder how much of this shit can keep being exposed before the Democrat party is laughed (or sued, prosecuted, etc, etc) completely out of relevance.Seems like we need to look a little closer to home when deciding who is the most corrupt country on the planet..it's a good read, enjoy!