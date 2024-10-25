The pick is Rakic via decision-Sherdog preview

I think Rakic's low-kicks & improved boxing will enough to win 2 close rounds. I also think the UFC obviously would prefer Ankalaev lose, and usually when a fight goes to decision the UFC gets their way.



We've seen Ank struggle with lowkicks vs Jan & I don't think he has the Jiri-type recklessness to bite down & swarm Rakic.



Kind of shocked the odds aren't close to even let alone -430/+300. I mean both have fought Jan and essentially fought him to a draw. Both also fought Santos and each was up 29-28 after 3 rounds, although 1 judges had Santos up against Ankalaev.