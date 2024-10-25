The pick is Rakic via decision-Sherdog preview

Vampire life

Vampire life

The pick is Topuria via decision.

The pick is Petrosyan via decision.
I disagree
I like the Preview feature on here, it’s well written
I like rooting against their picks and agreeing with some
According to which fighters I like of course. I’m not a Max fan as an example

These are interesting picks- they made, all decisions

I say Top by TKO 2nd

Ankalaev By TKO 1st

Whittaker by TKO 3rd

I have my reasons
 
I was surprised with Sherdog picking against Shara and Ankalaev.
 
I think Rakic's low-kicks & improved boxing will enough to win 2 close rounds. I also think the UFC obviously would prefer Ankalaev lose, and usually when a fight goes to decision the UFC gets their way.

We've seen Ank struggle with lowkicks vs Jan & I don't think he has the Jiri-type recklessness to bite down & swarm Rakic.

Kind of shocked the odds aren't close to even let alone -430/+300. I mean both have fought Jan and essentially fought him to a draw. Both also fought Santos and each was up 29-28 after 3 rounds, although 1 judges had Santos up against Ankalaev.
 
A lot of Pereira ball garglers here that are wishing he doesn't have to deal with Ank that's why they want Rakic to win. Ank is going to KO Rakic and Alex will look weak if he continues to duck him after Saturday
 
I don't think Shara Bullet is good enough to contend for the belt. I will admit he is super game. He fights a lot and I don't mind he becomes the cowboy Cerrone character for Middle East fights.
 
You said ball garglers


Lol 😂
 
Hard read though!
 
As a Pereira gargler, I would like to see them put on a good and even fight so that both of them can fight for the title next year. Just don't make it a draw, Dana would hate that.
 
