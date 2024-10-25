The pick is Rakic via decision-Sherdog preview

Vampire life
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 5,121
- Reaction score
- 4,516
The pick is Topuria via decision.
The pick is Petrosyan via decision.
I disagree
I like the Preview feature on here, it’s well written
I like rooting against their picks and agreeing with some
According to which fighters I like of course. I’m not a Max fan as an example
These are interesting picks- they made, all decisions
I say Top by TKO 2nd
Ankalaev By TKO 1st
Whittaker by TKO 3rd
I have my reasons
The pick is Petrosyan via decision.
I disagree
I like the Preview feature on here, it’s well written
I like rooting against their picks and agreeing with some
According to which fighters I like of course. I’m not a Max fan as an example
These are interesting picks- they made, all decisions
I say Top by TKO 2nd
Ankalaev By TKO 1st
Whittaker by TKO 3rd
I have my reasons
Last edited: