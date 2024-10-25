Sherdog Resident Shookologist (SRS) here - let's examine each main event staredown

FrankDux

FrankDux

Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
Joined
Feb 3, 2018
Messages
3,271
Reaction score
9,633
Using a 0-10 shook rating score here. 0 being not shook at all. 10 being SHOOKED AF.

Magomedov vs Petrosyan
Cordial smiling, a little jabbering. But both fighters smiling for difference reasons...Petrosyan smiling because he's happy to be there. Magomedov smiling because he knows he's going to destroy this guy's upper body with leg kicks to a TKO.
1729879098903.png
Shook level:
Magomed - 0
Petrosyan - 6.5

Ige vs Murphy
Murphy is imposing. Ige is feeling the height advantage and knows this guy has never lost a fight before.
1729879279910.png
Shook level:
Murphy - 0
Ige - 8.5

Ankalaev vs Rakic
Magomed is stoic, calm, reserve. As exepcted. Maybe slightly shook. Rakic looks dialed in. Locked in. Zero shook in his body.
1729879581919.png
Shook level:
Magomed - 1.5
Rakic - 0

Chimaev vs Whittaker
Khamzat is unfazed by Robert's clinching jaw. Robert is hyperventaliting to overcompensate from the internel shook he's feeling. Khamzat is cool as a cucumber.
1729879766531.png
Shook level:
Khamzat - 0
Whittaker - 7.5

Topuria vs Holloway
Topuria is so shook he just can't keep his mouth shut. He disguises his shookness by talking. He just can't help it. Max just quietly nods his head. He's been here so many times. This is a lopsided shook-off here.
1729880017044.png
Shook level:
Holloway - 0
Topuria - 9.4
 
Last edited:
kingmob6 said:
I love the science of shookology.
Wish they offered it at my university. Instead I had to settle for a business degree:mad:
Click to expand...


honest-word-its-honest-work.png
 
On a scale of 1 to 10, your Shookology analysis skills are at a 3.

By all accounts, Max was shook as a forest tree in Hurricane Milton. His right hand was shaking as if he had Parkinsons just looking in Topuria direction.

I’m not sure where you got your credentials but it was probably at one of those fake Shookology degrees you can pay for.

il_570xN.4877249236_euwn.jpg
 
Rob looks agressive shook, Khamzat shook too. A shookish draw.
 
FrankDux said:
Using a 0-10 shook rating score here. 0 being not shook at all. 10 being SHOOKED AF.

Magomedov vs Petrosyan
Cordial smiling, a little jabbering. But both fighters smiling for difference reasons...Petrosyan smiling because he's happy to be there. Magomedov smiling because he knows he's going to destroy this guy's upper body with leg kicks to a TKO.
View attachment 1068416
Shook level:
Magomed - 0
Petrosyan - 6.5

Ige vs Murphy
Murphy is imposing. Ige is feeling the height advantage and knows this guy has never lost a fight before.
View attachment 1068417
Shook level:
Murphy - 0
Ige - 8.5

Ankalaev vs Rakic
Magomed is stoic, calm, reserve. As exepcted. Maybe slightly shook. Rakic looks dialed in. Locked in. Zero shook in his body.
View attachment 1068418
Shook level:
Magomed - 1.5
Rakic - 0

Chimaev vs Whittaker
Khamzat is unfazed by Robert's clinching jaw. Robert is hyperventaliting to overcompensate from the internel shook he's feeling. Khamzat is cool as a cucumber.
View attachment 1068420
Shook level:
Khamzat - 0
Whittaker - 7.5

Topuria vs Holloway
Topuria is so shook he just can't keep his mouth shut. He disguises his shookness by talking. He just can't help it. Max just quietly nods his head. He's been here so many times. This is a lopsided shook-off here.
View attachment 1068421
Shook level:
Holloway - 0
Topuria - 9.4
Click to expand...

This is completely ridiculous.

I don't understand how the mods can look at a thread like this and not take action.

It should be @FrankDux, SRS with immediacy.

#recognizetalent
 
-Armen has a look of relief, As if he knows his time in the UFC is over and he can move toward the next chapter in life. 6/10
-Sharabutin knows he was handpicked an easy match up, Gets to do silly spinning shit with confidence. 1/10
-Ige, Murphy both ready for war, 0/10
-Magomed is a bit shook. His opponent towers over him, He feels confident, but small. 3/10
-Rakic looks clinically insane, Could be playing crazy to shake his opponent, which shows a small lack of confidence. 2.5/10
-Whittaker looks as he often looks, but I think he's trying to be a little bit meaner today, to intimidate his opponent. 2/10
-Khamzat is oozing confidence here, as most undefeated fighters do. 0/10
-Illa is worried looking into this living mirror of what he might become, A former FW champion who eats headshots for breakfast. 6/10
-Max has his hawaiian "chill" demeanor but Shookology suggests the distance he is keeping is for his own saftey, He does not want to be any closer to illa, would like him futher away if possible. 4/10
 
Hard disagree on some of these.
<mirkosmile>
You attend Devry?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
On a scale of 1 to 10, your Shookology analysis skills are at a 3.

By all accounts, Max was shook as a forest tree in Hurricane Milton. His right hand was shaking as if he had Parkinsons just looking in Topuria direction.

I’m not sure where you got your credentials but it was probably at one of those fake Shookology degrees you can pay for.

il_570xN.4877249236_euwn.jpg
Click to expand...

psh-whatever-so-what-ed-bassmaster-ice-skate-x8hqilzrwl6iejed.gif
 
oh Bobby is 8.5 Shook?

<mma4>




maybe it's YOU that's SHOOK ts





200.gif
 
Last edited:
I tried my hand at shookology and flunked.
Not everyone is destined to master such high education.
 
Most of those guys look like it's square business. Petrosyan and Topuria giving the "my confidence is too high" vibes. Rakic looks ready for fucking war, bringing the intensity, and I am really looking forward to seeing how he performs
 
B1tch
You stole my thread

forums.sherdog.com

Weigh in Shookology observations and bets

Okay gangsters. Having carefully dissected the ceremonials and face offs, I have judged the following bouts to be a DEAD CERT outcome, based upon my expert level Sherdog shookology analyses. I've used the following methods of proven psychological steps: How they look at one another. Their face...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Morning Weigh-In Show Live Friday at 12:50 am ET / 9:50 pm PT
2
Replies
37
Views
658
Evbo
Evbo
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 308 Topuria v. Holloway Saturday October 26 Prelims 10am et ESPN+, Main 2pm et PPV
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
svmr_db
svmr_db
T
UFC Fights to make after Moicano vs Saint Denis
Replies
8
Views
479
swizztony
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,473
Messages
56,392,344
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top