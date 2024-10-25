Sherdog Resident Shookologist (SRS) here - let's examine each main event staredown

-Armen has a look of relief, As if he knows his time in the UFC is over and he can move toward the next chapter in life. 6/10

-Sharabutin knows he was handpicked an easy match up, Gets to do silly spinning shit with confidence. 1/10

-Ige, Murphy both ready for war, 0/10

-Magomed is a bit shook. His opponent towers over him, He feels confident, but small. 3/10

-Rakic looks clinically insane, Could be playing crazy to shake his opponent, which shows a small lack of confidence. 2.5/10

-Whittaker looks as he often looks, but I think he's trying to be a little bit meaner today, to intimidate his opponent. 2/10

-Khamzat is oozing confidence here, as most undefeated fighters do. 0/10

-Illa is worried looking into this living mirror of what he might become, A former FW champion who eats headshots for breakfast. 6/10

-Max has his hawaiian "chill" demeanor but Shookology suggests the distance he is keeping is for his own saftey, He does not want to be any closer to illa, would like him futher away if possible. 4/10