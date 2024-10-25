Sherdog Resident Shookologist (SRS) here - let's examine each main event staredown

FrankDux
- Feb 3, 2018
- 3,271
- 9,633
Using a 0-10 shook rating score here. 0 being not shook at all. 10 being SHOOKED AF.
Magomedov vs Petrosyan
Cordial smiling, a little jabbering. But both fighters smiling for difference reasons...Petrosyan smiling because he's happy to be there. Magomedov smiling because he knows he's going to destroy this guy's upper body with leg kicks to a TKO.
Shook level:
Magomed - 0
Petrosyan - 6.5
Ige vs Murphy
Murphy is imposing. Ige is feeling the height advantage and knows this guy has never lost a fight before.
Shook level:
Murphy - 0
Ige - 8.5
Ankalaev vs Rakic
Magomed is stoic, calm, reserve. As exepcted. Maybe slightly shook. Rakic looks dialed in. Locked in. Zero shook in his body.
Shook level:
Magomed - 1.5
Rakic - 0
Chimaev vs Whittaker
Khamzat is unfazed by Robert's clinching jaw. Robert is hyperventaliting to overcompensate from the internel shook he's feeling. Khamzat is cool as a cucumber.
Shook level:
Khamzat - 0
Whittaker - 7.5
Topuria vs Holloway
Topuria is so shook he just can't keep his mouth shut. He disguises his shookness by talking. He just can't help it. Max just quietly nods his head. He's been here so many times. This is a lopsided shook-off here.
Shook level:
Holloway - 0
Topuria - 9.4
