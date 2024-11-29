The modern day U FIGHT CHEAP fen simply doesnt understand how insane K-1 was

These kids today think Poatan is something special. I hespect of heem but he wouldn't make it out of that first round in the video above. No dishespect to Poatan, he's awesome as a person and as a fighter but when it comes to world class kickboxing there are levels to this sheet brathers.

These guys like Poatan and Izzy would have been fucked in that era because they were too big for K1 Max and they would have to to bulk up instead of cutting weight and they would have to fight guys like young Badr Hari, Tyron Spong, Gokahn Saki and Manhoef just to have fair size match ups and these fights would be very ugly for Alex and Izzy. Forget about fighting the true elite HWs. Those guys would hurt them bad.

Alex and Izzy had a great kickboxing career in a very weak era of kickboxing. This isn't their fault but their kickboxing titles ain't the same as winning titles in the golden era K-1. Not only is not the same but its not even close.

The reality is Alex lost to K1 MAX (LW) Artyr Kyshenko and Glory MW Artem Levin. These guys are great fighters in their own right but theyre way too small and wouldnt qualify for a K-1 HWGP in those days and yes, struggling against them is a strong indicator you're going to get melted in the peak era of K-1.

The other day I read on here that Poatan is a better striker than prime Mirko Cro Cop lol. Why? because he knocked out Jamal Hill, Kalil Rountree and Jiri? What do you think would happen to them if they fought a peak Mirko, Hoost, Hunt, LeBanner, Ignashov, Remy, Badr etc???

They'd get KTFO the same way. Its no coincidence that Poatans toughest test was another pro kickboxer in Izzy. Hes the only one who could match Poatans skill and actually make reads on him. All the other guys Alex knocked out in the UFC are MMA brawlers who just walked right into his wheelhouse.

Jan is the only one who mixed it up on Alex and grappled and its no coincidence Alex couldn't hurt him nearly as bad as he hurt the others. Listen I like Izzy. I hespect of heem but he wouldn't even be a top 30 kickboxer in the world from 1995-2010.

That's why when you're sitting around glazing these guys you should understand that there was much higher level shit going on before your daddy Den Waitche introduced you to U FIGHT CHEAP.
 
wow , you will get shit for what you said here but %10000000 agree with you on that.
I did mentioned many times before that Izzy and Alex are good but levels below the elite kickboxers and no way to call them both elite of kickboxing.
K1 level was top elite of kickboxing and I miss those days so much and it is sad to see people calling Izzy and Alex best kickboxers without knowing prime of Mirko, Hoost, Hunt,Hug, LeBanner, Ignashov, Remy, Badr
 
tumblr_pceu7crHRM1xxavtvo1_500.gif


BR0bb2l.gif


UFC160-JDSXMarkHunt-Rd3-2a-realtime-side-KO.gif
 
Kickboxing is just different and guys adapt to MMA with varying levels of success which doesn't usually follow how good they were in kickboxing.
 
Megatronlee said:
Tbh I would
Too. The buildup would be sick
Click to expand...
Fuckin A right.

It fits in with the new WWE era of UFC. Plus, new fans would watch for Poatan, old fans would come back for Tito, and as you say, build up would be incredible. They could even buy the footage of Tito KOing Chuck for promo and justification haha. If only Dana saw our vision!
 
