Andrew Spafford and Samantha Olson in this op-ed lay out ways the US and Canada could work together to establish a stronger presence in the Arctic, but acknowledge that Canada may not have the ability to build its forces. ​

For years, Moscow has prioritized the Arctic as a critical pillar of its national security, opening or refurbishing over 50 military bases and scaling up military operations across the region. The United States, meanwhile, with a focus alternating between the Middle East and the Pacific, has largely entrusted Arctic security to its allies and partners in the region.The problem: One of those key partners, Canada , is by its own admission unprepared to face the Arctic challenge. Unless the US works quickly to help fill that gap, it means American interests in the Arctic are going to be at risk moving forward.Historically, the United States has been protected by the operational challenges of waging an Arctic offensive in frigid conditions. But the growing prospect of a “Blue Arctic,” ice-free for months out of the year, could allow a great power adversary to deploy military assets right in America’s backyard for the first time in history. Already, Russian and Chinese warships have been seen patrolling together off the coast of Alaska in unprecedented numbers. As the US military’s former top commander for the Arctic, Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said, the region is “no longer a fortress wall” and we must be prepared to defend it.