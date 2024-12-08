"It will also create a new Arctic ambassador post and open consulates in Alaska and Greenland, as it seeks to settle a boundary dispute with the United States in the Beaufort Sea and finalize a deal with Denmark to split Hans Island."



They fought a war over that island

The Danes would plant a Danish flag and leave a bottle of Aquavit and the Candians would remove the Danish flag, plant a Canadian one and leave a bottle of Bourbon...

and then the Candians would remove the Danish flag, plant a Canadian one and leave a bottle of Bourbon...

the war raged for years and years.