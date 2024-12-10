Has anyone heard of this?



A pastor in Colorado has decided to finance a trip to Antarctica to see if the 24 hour Sun happens there over the December solstice as it does in the north during the June solstice.



According to him, this will end any debate, like there's legit debate, as to what we are living on. Yeah, strange, and apparently he had reached out to Candace Owens, whose producer has agreed to be one of the participants who will be there to document the entire event. She talks about it here (timestamped)...







They will be at around 80 degrees south for five days straight and I'm loling a bit at the idea that if the Sun sets there, and after some major crow eating, will Bryce win the Governorship of Arkansas, on his way to becoming our President?



OK, I jest a bit, but I just figured this would be a great place to watch this thing play out over the next week as they will be supposedly using starlink to livestream this event to world.



Does anyone want to come on here and give your prediction?



Does the Sun set in Antarctica or nah?



Whachyall thinkin, pimps?