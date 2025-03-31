International Pakistan plans to expel 3 million Afghans from the country this year

BY RIAZ KHAN AND RIAZAT BUTT
Updated 7:06 AM BRT, March 31, 2025

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan plans to expel 3 million Afghans from the country this year, as a deadline for them to voluntarily leave the capital and surrounding areas expired on Monday.

It’s the latest phase of a nationwide crackdown launched in October 2023 to expel foreigners living in Pakistan illegally, mostly Afghans. The campaign has drawn fire from rights groups, the Taliban government, and the U.N.

Arrests and deportations were due to begin April 1 but were pushed back to April 10 because of the Eid al-Fitr holidays marking the end of Ramadan, according to government documents seen by The Associated Press.

About 845,000 Afghans have left Pakistan over the past 18 months, figures from the International Organization for Migration show.

Pakistan says 3 million Afghans remain. Of these, 1,344,584 hold Proof of Registration cards, while 807,402 have Afghan Citizen Cards. There are a further 1 million Afghans who are in the country illegally because they have no paperwork.

Afghan refugees settle in a camp near the Torkham Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in Torkham, Afghanistan, Nov. 3, 2023.
(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Pakistan said it will make sure that Afghans do not return once deported.
Authorities wanted Afghan Citizen cardholders to leave the capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi city by March 31 and return to Afghanistan voluntarily or be deported.

Those with Proof of Registration can stay in Pakistan until June 30, while Afghans bound for third-country resettlement must also leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by March 31.

Authorities have said they will work with foreign diplomatic missions to resettle Afghans, failing which they will also be deported from Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled after the Taliban takeover in 2021. They were approved for resettlement in the U.S. through a program that helps people at risk because of their work with the American government, media, aid agencies, and rights groups.

However, President Donald Trump paused U.S. refugee programs in January and 20,000 Afghans are now in limbo.

The Taliban want Afghan refugees to return with dignity​

“No Afghan officials to be made part of any committee or formal decision-making process,” one of the documents said about the expulsion plans.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s Refugee Ministry, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, told The Associated Press that Pakistan was taking decisions arbitrarily, without involving the U.N. refugee agency or the Taliban government.

“We have shared our problems with them, stating that unilaterally expelling refugees is neither in their interest nor ours,” said Haqqani. “It is not in their interest because expelling them in this way raises hatred against Pakistan.
“For us, it is natural that managing so many Afghans coming back is a challenge. We have requested they should be deported through a mechanism and mutual understanding so they can return with dignity.”

Two transit stations will be set up in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help with deportations. One will be in Nasir Bagh, an area in the Peshawar suburbs. The second will be in the border town of Landi Kotal, some 7 kilometers from the Torkham crossing.

Afghans are unsure of their future in a country they don’t know

It is not clear what will happen to children born in Pakistan to Afghan parents, Afghan couples with different document types, and families where one parent is a Pakistani citizen and the other is Afghan. But officials indicated to the AP that social welfare staff will be on hand to help with such cases.

Omaid Khan, 30, has an Afghan Citizen Card while his wife has Proof of Registration. According to Pakistani government policy, he has to leave but his wife can stay until June 30. Their two children have no documents, including passports or identity cards from either country.

“I am from Paktia province but I have never been there and I am not sure about my future,” he said.
Nazir Ahmed was born in the southwest Pakistani city of Quetta and has never been to Afghanistan. His only connection to the country was through his father, who died in Quetta four years ago.

“How can we go there?” said Ahmed, who is 21. “Few people know us. All our relatives live in Quetta. What will we do if we go there? We appeal to the Pakistani government to give us some time so we can go and find out, at least get some employment.”

https://apnews.com/article/pakistan-afghanistan-refugee-expulsion-e0f133a5b15252fca8ed232910784be3
 
It means death’: Afghan women’s rights activists face deportation from Pakistan​


Hannah Ellis-Petersen in Delhi

Police go door-to-door arresting Afghans as government pledges to send millions back home to Taliban rule

Women wait for food in Kabul, Afghanistan. Amnesty International said at least 844,499 Afghan nationals had been forcibly deported from Pakistan. Photograph: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Police go door-to-door arresting Afghans as government pledges to send millions back home to Taliban rule

Hannah Ellis-Petersen in Delhi
Sun 30 Mar 2025 05.00 BST
More than 50 prominent female Afghan women’s rights activists sheltering in Pakistan are facing deportation home, where they fear they will be imprisoned or killed under Taliban rule.

Under a draconian policy, the Pakistan government has pledged to deport millions of Afghan nationals, after relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan severely deteriorated and attacks by militants in the border areas surged.
Pakistan government ministers have accused Afghans of being “terrorists” and “traitors” who are fuelling crime and militancy in the country.

Pakistan began deportations of Afghan refugees in September 2023. According to a recent report by Amnesty International, so far at least 844,499 Afghan nationals have been forcibly deported back to Afghanistan where they are at “real risk of persecution by the Taliban”.

Among those facing the threat of returning to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are 60 female activists and human rights defenders, who fled persecution after they spoke out for women’s rights and education or attended protests. Many have been forced into hiding in recent weeks, as police have been going door-to-door in the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, arbitrarily arresting any Afghans and allegedly demanding huge bribes.

Humaira Alim worked as a women’s rights and education activist in Afghanistan for seven years before the Taliban came back to power in 2021. After women were deprived of the right to work and then attend university under the group’s strict Islamic rule, she was among a group of women who defied the Taliban and helped organise protests on the streets.

But after facing “dire warnings” and then direct threats to her life from the Taliban for her activism when pregnant with her first child, Alim said she had “no choice” but to flee over the border to Pakistan in December 2022.

She has stayed in Islamabad ever since, living with her two young children on a visa that has been given monthly. Alim described her situation as an “awful nightmare”, as all Afghan nationals – even those who had lived in Pakistan for decades – were now facing routine persecution and harassment from the police. She and her children were recently forced to hide on the roof of their home as officers came looking for them.

“If they send me back to Afghanistan, it only means death,” she said. “The Taliban have records on me and my activism. There is no place for women like me. They only arrest and torture us. I can’t go back there with my children.”
Alim said she knew dozens of other Afghan women like her, who had worked as activists, lawyers and human rights defenders and faced harassment or torture at the hands of the Taliban, who were now in hiding in Pakistan.


Liliana Harrington, senior campaigner for Avaaz, an organisation that has been advocating for the women, said:
“Deporting these people to the Taliban is a death sentence. Pakistan would not only abandon these brave people to their oppressors but also abandon its proud legacy of protecting vulnerable Afghans.”

The Pakistan government has given all undocumented Afghan nationals a deadline of 31 March to leave the country, otherwise they will be arrested. Alim said she and other female activists were just asking for more time, to find a third country who might be able to offer them asylum. Currently, they are waiting to see if they get an offer from Brazil or if other countries will offer them a safe haven.

The widespread expulsion drew condemnation from Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for south Asia. “The Pakistani authorities are violating the rights of Afghan refugees with impunity, subjecting them to arbitrary decisions that are shrouded in secrecy, totally lacking transparency and accountability,” she said.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ctivists-face-deportation-from-pakistan#img-1
 
