The fact that Jamahal Hill became champion is proof that LHW has regressed HARD

This is not up for discussion.
It's simply undeniable.Lol TS starts a thread with a POV on a discussion board, then says it's not up for discussion.
0 / 10
I hespectfully disagreeStill better than Jan Błachowicz
Who said anything about dislike?For the people asking why that dude made a "why do you people dislike Hill?" thread. This guy is the answer to your question.
Like chinning Johnny Walker is a big achievement.He got the shot cause everyone above him had just fought, was coming off a loss or was injured. It’s not like he’s a bad fighter, he could atleast chin Johnny walker. Plus he then beat glover soundly over 5 rounds