The fact that Jamahal Hill became champion is proof that LHW has regressed HARD

For the people asking why that dude made a "why do you people dislike Hill?" thread. This guy is the answer to your question.
 
ferrisjso said:
For the people asking why that dude made a "why do you people dislike Hill?" thread. This guy is the answer to your question.
Who said anything about dislike?
 
I think he got lucky, he didn’t deserve a title shot but got one against a 50 yr old glover. The belt was literally given to Hill lol. He hasn’t beaten any of the contenders yet thinks he was a real champ. He might get lucky and be able to catch chinny Alex though, I’ll put my money on it but he likely gets KOd
 
Not really. Jiri got injured,poatan wasn't there yet, and ankalaev and Jan got a draw. Alot of crazy shit had to happen for it to end up like that. Bitch.
 
RonDante said:
He got the shot cause everyone above him had just fought, was coming off a loss or was injured. It’s not like he’s a bad fighter, he could atleast chin Johnny walker. Plus he then beat glover soundly over 5 rounds
Like chinning Johnny Walker is a big achievement.
 
Free chin Jiri
Old Teixeira
Average Blachowitz
Fat Hill

All theses average fighter get belt in LHW
 
