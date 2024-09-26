Social The Devil in Normies

I've fallen down a genre of YouTube videos about police arresting Karens. In this video, an off duty cop and his wife take a gun in a bar, get drunk, and fight the bouncer while their toddlers are with them.

Dude's kids are crying "Daddy."

Anyway, what do you think is it that causes otherwise law abiding people to fall down the rage spiral and fight the cops, God, and everyone? A lack of self preservation? More anger than I can identify with? Built up resentment at society? Main character syndrome? Is it a mental break?

Are you immune? Could it happen to anyone on a bad day? Most people have gotten irritated in public and said something smart at least once in their life. Is that the first stage of full Karen collapse?

 
Anyway, what do you think is it that causes otherwise law abiding people to fall down the rage spiral and fight the cops, God, and everyone? A lack of self preservation? More anger than I can identify with? Built up resentment at society? Main character syndrome? Is it a mental break?
All that, plus a general talk about power that I don't really want to get into right now, suffice to say cops are wielders of power in most of their relationships, and that can cause all sorts of things.
Plus cops fucking suck.
 
The retired detective’s actions seem like a case of bottled-up emotions exploding all at once. When people let frustration or resentment build up without dealing with it, it can lead to impulsive, reckless behavior, especially when alcohol’s involved. Probably doesn't help that his career likely revolved around him maintaining control at all times and commanding respect from the people he was dealing with. Maybe he even saw the bouncer as beneath him and this was a "how dare this pleb" response, who knows. Regardless, it looks like all that anger and ego took over, and he just lost control of himself and everything went to shit after that. Funny how he was still trying to maintain control by claiming they broke his hands because the officers rolled him into his back while cuffed lol.

Generally speaking, and I think it applies to this situation as well, I think people these days harbor too much bitterness and resentment. We're constantly comparing ourselves to others financially, physically, intellectually, etc.. A little of this is a great thing, as it can push us to become better versions of ourselves. Too much though, and it can cause us to unconsciously and irrationally try to tear others down in some way to make ourselves feel better. That cognitive dissonance builds up and next thing you know you're having a mental breakdown and trying to fight everyone.

This can happen to anyone, but most people seem to have it together most days. However, as I get older I feel less optimistic about that. Maybe it's experience, or maybe it's mass psychosis.
 
I avoid making things worse with cops because I will definitely get shot up 🤣
In general I don't stay friends with the type of dudes who can't seem to avoid fighting bouncers when they go out.

The guy in the video is unhinged.

At 6:00 he's wristlocking himself while screaming "MY HANDS" because he refuses to just sit up on the ground.

Later he's trying to stick his toes out to get them slammed in the car door.

Dude is trying so hard to get hurt to give a defense lawyer something to work with.
 
In general I don't stay friends with the type of dudes who can't seem to avoid fighting bouncers when they go out.

The guy in the video is unhinged.

At 6:00 he's wristlocking himself while screaming "MY HANDS" because he refuses to just sit up on the ground.
One time a bouncer kicked me out with a rnc and I threw him with seoi nage. I tried to heelhook him like a dumbass and he punched hell the out of my face <lmao><lol>
 
They said they were from New York.

That's all you need to know, lol.
 
