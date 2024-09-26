The retired detective’s actions seem like a case of bottled-up emotions exploding all at once. When people let frustration or resentment build up without dealing with it, it can lead to impulsive, reckless behavior, especially when alcohol’s involved. Probably doesn't help that his career likely revolved around him maintaining control at all times and commanding respect from the people he was dealing with. Maybe he even saw the bouncer as beneath him and this was a "how dare this pleb" response, who knows. Regardless, it looks like all that anger and ego took over, and he just lost control of himself and everything went to shit after that. Funny how he was still trying to maintain control by claiming they broke his hands because the officers rolled him into his back while cuffed lol.



Generally speaking, and I think it applies to this situation as well, I think people these days harbor too much bitterness and resentment. We're constantly comparing ourselves to others financially, physically, intellectually, etc.. A little of this is a great thing, as it can push us to become better versions of ourselves. Too much though, and it can cause us to unconsciously and irrationally try to tear others down in some way to make ourselves feel better. That cognitive dissonance builds up and next thing you know you're having a mental breakdown and trying to fight everyone.



This can happen to anyone, but most people seem to have it together most days. However, as I get older I feel less optimistic about that. Maybe it's experience, or maybe it's mass psychosis.