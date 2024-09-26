SummerStriker
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2012
- Messages
- 11,927
- Reaction score
- 6,164
I've fallen down a genre of YouTube videos about police arresting Karens. In this video, an off duty cop and his wife take a gun in a bar, get drunk, and fight the bouncer while their toddlers are with them.
Dude's kids are crying "Daddy."
Anyway, what do you think is it that causes otherwise law abiding people to fall down the rage spiral and fight the cops, God, and everyone? A lack of self preservation? More anger than I can identify with? Built up resentment at society? Main character syndrome? Is it a mental break?
Are you immune? Could it happen to anyone on a bad day? Most people have gotten irritated in public and said something smart at least once in their life. Is that the first stage of full Karen collapse?
Dude's kids are crying "Daddy."
Anyway, what do you think is it that causes otherwise law abiding people to fall down the rage spiral and fight the cops, God, and everyone? A lack of self preservation? More anger than I can identify with? Built up resentment at society? Main character syndrome? Is it a mental break?
Are you immune? Could it happen to anyone on a bad day? Most people have gotten irritated in public and said something smart at least once in their life. Is that the first stage of full Karen collapse?