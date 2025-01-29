

Updated 2:16 AM BRT, January 29, 2025 BY COLLIN BINKLEY Updated 2:16 AM BRT, January 29, 2025

- I maybe crazy. But athleast i can read, you buncha of dumbasses!

- Heey, look. Those idiots with Tranny enginering degrees, think we need to steal their breaktrought science!

Can you find trhe woman on the picture, losers?

The average math score for eighth grade students was unchanged from 2022, while reading scores fell 2 points at both grade levels. One-third of eighth grade students scored below “basic” in reading, more than ever in the history of the assessment.

- Look. The idiots that tried to market Mathematics to dumbs!

- Thats what you guys get for removing bulling!

- I challenged a guy to a fight at three o clock, but he cond't read the analogical clock!

“I would not say that hope is lost, and I would not say that we cannot turn this around,”