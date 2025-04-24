I don't have a problem with it either way but there are many kids with impressive high school resumes who haven't taken math focused curriculums in high school. As the article points out, going test optional certainly increased the number of kids who weren't math focused getting into the school.



The problem, on a large scale (not a Harvard scale - Harvard can do what it wants and I don't know why so many people feel emotionally invested in their downfall)...



The admissions problem, on a large scale, is that math is an acquired skill, not an intrinsic one. Yet people treat it like an intrinsic skill. The issue here is that without appropriate exposure to the foundational skills, it becomes impossible to acquire the advanced skills. And that appropriate exposure ends up being heavily influenced by environment.



A lot of people will respond to that and say "if they're smart, they'll learn math." Which is true. But that learning might take place later in the academic cycle. Not learning math until one is older doesn't make that person less intelligent. They might demonstrate markers of high intelligence in non-math fields. Harvard went test optional hoping to find intelligent kids, despite a lower level of math exposure.



The end result is that they might have to introduce remedial math for algebra but it doesn't mean the students themselves are less bright.



Just for a parallel, in law school, they have a basic math course for lawyers because many of them haven't taken a math class since sophomore year of high school. They're not unintelligent people, they just haven't done enough math to be casually proficient. But, the reality is that they don't need math to be great lawyers so judging them on math skills kind of misses the point.



Do Harvard English majors need to be proficient mathematicians too? Probably not.