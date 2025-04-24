Richmma80
Harvard University: The Ivy League teaching remedial math
Owing to weak testing skills, Harvard is now offering remedial math.
nypost.com
The "prestige" of Harvard is going down the shitter all because they want to have more black and brown students in the name of equity
They'll be unseated in the future by some random university in China
The school’s math department is providing a new scaled-back math class for freshmen who are apparently arriving on campus lacking “foundational skills” in high school math basics like geometry and algebra.
Harvard is quick to blame these math gaps on pandemic learning losses — but, in truth, administrators brought this mess on themselves by scrapping standardized testing requirements during the pandemic, all in the name of equity.