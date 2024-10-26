Max has now gotten knocked down twice in two fights and finished by strikes for the first time.

Gotta say, after having never been knocked down before it looks like the trend of iron chins fading could be looming it's head. Granted it was against power punchers in Gaethje and Topuria, but it still happened. Are we about to see a chin decline? Guys like Liddell, Hunt, Henderson, and BJ have fallen victim to the same trajectory. Obviously we can't say for sure in real time, but moments like this add up and are small indications we look back on in the future.
 
Chin probably cracked, I am sure the cut didn't help.

Best best for Max is to move back to LW for some fun fights.
 
Max should have never taken this fight at FW in the first place.

He lost his chin, durability, and paid for it.
 
Holloway is one of those fighters not great defense but his pace and volume makes up for it, until it didnt. I thought he was doing OK, until he didnt, time to move permanently to LW for some good scraps, milk the BMF belt.
 
And Korean Zombie rocked his ass. From that point on, I realized that Max was clearly on the decline.
 
Is he not the most hit fighter in UFC history? It's amazing he got this far. Unfortunately it's likely all downhill from here for him.

Topuria can knock out anyone at FW, mind you. And Gaethje isn't exactly feather fisted. Poirier knocked him down too, if the cage didn't help him stay standing.
 
Yes, there seems to be a trend. But not in the sense of a psychological thing of "it's happening so it makes me more worried", I think it's both of these:

1 -- power punchers like no others before... Topuria packs a huge power for his weight. Besides, he's very, very skilled.

2 -- having taken a lot of damage from fights already. He has had so many fights, that being hit over and over unfortunately makes you less resilient than in your heydays
 
No chin is uncrackable. Topuria would've most likely always put Max out.
 
