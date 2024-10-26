Max has now gotten knocked down twice in two fights and finished by strikes for the first time.

Gotta say, after having never been knocked down before it looks like the trend of iron chins fading could be looming it's head. Granted it was against power punchers in Gaethje and Topuria, but it still happened. Are we about to see a chin decline? Guys like Liddell, Hunt, Henderson, and BJ have fallen victim to the same trajectory. Obviously we can't say for sure in real time, but moments like this add up and are small indications we look back on in the future.