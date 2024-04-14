The craziest part in Holloway's KO

100% OP. max went from being a dude who would have been talked about in MMA history, the FW division, beating Aldo, etc. But last night he exalted himself to mythological status. that was absolutely insane. a once in a lifetime moment, organization moment, MMA era moment. we all witnessed history last night. i can't think of any other KOs, sudden victories, come from behind wins that can honestly topple that one. and the fact that he demanded that last 10 seconds, when he didn't need to, when other fighters/champions would have been more than happy to coast away, raise their hand in the final seconds. even that would have been a satisfying win. but he said no, we will end this here and now, and gave gaethje another chance to ruin everything he worked for. the absolute mad lad.