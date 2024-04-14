The craziest part in Holloway's KO

The best is Blessed.

Also, this isn't his first time.

WildShrimper said:
It was like a Uriah Hall vs Gegard Mousasi moment, aimed for the ribs but Gaethje changed levels.
I thought the exact same thing. Second time I've seen that in the UFC, difference being is Hall could KO a HW with his spin kicks.
 
"Yoo know, eet is vereey deefeecult to keep dooing thees. I fight for fans, unt I fight hard. I wait patiently for title but it never come so I tell Dana unt his fooking bald head I go to Bellator"
--Gegard Mousasi

100% OP. max went from being a dude who would have been talked about in MMA history, the FW division, beating Aldo, etc. But last night he exalted himself to mythological status. that was absolutely insane. a once in a lifetime moment, organization moment, MMA era moment. we all witnessed history last night. i can't think of any other KOs, sudden victories, come from behind wins that can honestly topple that one. and the fact that he demanded that last 10 seconds, when he didn't need to, when other fighters/champions would have been more than happy to coast away, raise their hand in the final seconds. even that would have been a satisfying win. but he said no, we will end this here and now, and gave gaethje another chance to ruin everything he worked for. the absolute mad lad.
 
What's truly odd are how many of you are acting as though this is something new, and not vintage Holloway, as he's done this multiple times before. Really makes one wonder how many people here even watch the sport with any regularity.
 
Wait what are you talking about? If you mean the 'point to the ground' thing, he's done it once before. 7 years ago.

What he did yesterday was special though. You're gonna act like it wasn't?
 
What he did yesterday was special though. You're gonna act like it wasn't?
It was amazing, but my point is that I continue to read waves of comments discussing it as though he's never done it before. Also, 7 years ago..? He did it versus Kattar, and I'd guess he did it versus Allen as well, not that I recall. He's challenged plenty of opponents to an all-out phone booth brawl, but I'm not going to get into some semantic debate over whether he pointed at the ground each time or not.
 
Thanks for the correction about Kattar (can't remember all the taunts in that fight). About last nights performance, people are talking about the KO. The point to the ground gesture lead to it, which has indeed never happened before.
 
