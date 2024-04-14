Poll: Who had the most badass KO in UFC 300?

1. Max Holloway: Gestures to the middle of the ring in a fight he is winning vs the "bigger more powerful fighter" then KTFO.
2. Alex Pereira: Maintains eye contact pushes off Herb Dean pausing the fight for a groin strike, then KTFO.
3. Draw / can't choose between them.
Mods please make the poll. Apparently I can't at my belt level.
