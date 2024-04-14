Poll: Who had the most badass KO in UFC 300?

L

LeForte

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 29, 2011
Messages
75
Reaction score
13
1. Max Holloway: Gestures to the middle of the ring in a fight he is winning vs the "bigger more powerful fighter" then KTFO.
2. Alex Pereira: Maintains eye contact pushes off Herb Dean pausing the fight for a groin strike, then KTFO.
3. Draw / can't choose between them.

Mods please make the poll. Apparently I can't at my belt level.
 
Max, Jiri, Poatan, at least that’s how i remember the event
 
Both were amazing, but I think I have to lean with Pereria.

Hill spent so much time prefight talking about how much better he is, then Poatan brushes off the nut shot and went full predator mode. Destroyed Hill with that first punch and made him look foolish.

Holloway's was more a result of scrambled chaos. Still amazing, but Gathje was already nearly dead by that point.
 
both super badass but my pick is Max because
Max moved up to fight Justin Gaethje, one of the hardest hitters in the division. Max was up nearly or all the rounds and would have won a comfortable decision and decided to slug and risk it all in the final seconds. Its the shock factor of it all too. I think a lot of people expected Alex to KO Hill. I don't think many expected Max to KO Justin

Also, polls can only be made when you have a platinum membership, and doesn't depend on belt level
 
Poatan KO of the night.

Max vs Justin fight of the year.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Nah Leon Edwards is still clear.
Click to expand...

Max commanding a showdown in the last 10secs of a fight he was clearly winning sold it for me.
Both are def #'s 1 and 2 though -- I'm sure there will be a poll here on the subject soon enough.
 
I liked Alex one because he waved off the nut shot
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

psg15
Possible UFC 300 Main Event
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Alacran
Alacran
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
3K
Striker33
S
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 300
Replies
15
Views
197
OleBuffalo
OleBuffalo
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Props and Parlays 6pm ET 4-13
2 3
Replies
45
Views
861
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
octagonation
My UFC 300 dream Khamzat Chimaev vs Tom Aspinall - Khamzat Takes out Aspinall in the 1st rd
Replies
15
Views
638
AfroBanana
AfroBanana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,116
Messages
55,404,882
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top