Max eye pokes

Does the UFC consciously choose not to prevent eye pokes (they easily could change the gloves or demand automatic point deductions) because eye pokes can lead to highlight real KO’s?

Max pointed to a spot to stand and bang in the middle of the Octagon and I’m surprised JG could even see the spot.

I love Max and his KO was one of the best of all time but he intentionally eye raked twice before it happened…
 
The statement 'Intentionally eye raked' is hyperbole. Yes, Max eye poked him twice, accidentally, and should have had a point deducted, but Gaethje took about a minute each time and said he was fine. The nose was more of a factor than the eye pokes.

You make it worse by claiming the UFC was involved in the lack of a point deduction to lead to a highlight reel KO when it's at sole discretion of the fight official.

Additionally, Max is considered a clean fighter. Gaethje is more notorious for eye pokes. If anything, he would know to take the full allotment of time if he was compromised, which he didn't, leading me to believe he was okay.
 
Not sure they were intentional coming from Max, who is generally a pretty clean fighter. They were unfortunate though, to be sure.
 
Notice the difference in reaction to when weidman did it to when Holloway did it. The hypocrisy
 
What rounds did the pokes happen and what rounds did the fight finish? Not even close to each other I'm pretty sure.
 
Notice the difference in reaction to when weidman did it to when Holloway did it. The hypocrisy
I mean, Chris literally threw a 3 piece combo with nothing but his fingers, and that wasn't the only time he did it.

I definitely felt bad for Justin there, but Max has always had a good rep for not being a dirty fighter.
 
Justin was in a horrific position. He’s on the biggest card in UFC history in one of the most anticipated fights of the night. He takes vicious eyepokes in each eye two seperate times.

No matter how badly the illegal strikes affected him he has to say he’s fine. There’s no way he can say the eyepokes hurt him without the negative labels fans will place on him. Plus Justin is a warrior so he’ll continue to fight.

The medical staff and his coaches should have helped him but they hung him out to dry and take irreversible damage he didn’t need to take.
 
Not sure they were intentional coming from Max, who is generally a pretty clean fighter. They were unfortunate though, to be sure.
Does it matter if they're intentional though or if a fighter is normally clean? The rules are the rules, and Max fouled twice that lead to two pauses in the action.

I know Max didn't mean it, but I still think it should have been a point deduction as it happened twice. However, I also think eye pokes should be completely legal in BMF fights lol.
 
it depends max seemed accidental whereas wideman was doing it on purpose. depends on the ref and how popular a fighter is
 
Justin was in a horrific position. He’s on the biggest card in UFC history in one of the most anticipated fights of the night. He takes vicious eyepokes in each eye two seperate times.

No matter how badly the illegal strikes affected him he has to say he’s fine. There’s no way he can say the eyepokes hurt him without the negative labels fans will place on him. Plus Justin is a warrior so he’ll continue to fight.

The medical staff and his coaches should have helped him but they hung him out to dry and take irreversible damage he didn’t need to take.
