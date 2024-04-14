Max eye pokes

The statement 'Intentionally eye raked' is hyperbole. Yes, Max eye poked him twice, accidentally, and should have had a point deducted, but Gaethje took about a minute each time and said he was fine. The nose was more of a factor than the eye pokes.



You make it worse by claiming the UFC was involved in the lack of a point deduction to lead to a highlight reel KO when it's at sole discretion of the fight official.



Additionally, Max is considered a clean fighter. Gaethje is more notorious for eye pokes. If anything, he would know to take the full allotment of time if he was compromised, which he didn't, leading me to believe he was okay.