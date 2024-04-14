Max eye pokes

Aegon Spengler
Does the UFC consciously choose not to prevent eye pokes (they easily could change the gloves or demand automatic point deductions) because eye pokes can lead to highlight real KO’s?
Max pointed to a spot to stand and bang in the middle of the Octagon and I’m surprised JG could even see the spot.
I love Max and his KO was one of the best of all time but he intentionally eye raked twice before it happened…
