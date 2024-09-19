The accusation that Herb Dean was influenced or had money riding on O'Malley needs to be taken seriously.

I am sick and disgusted...



I couldn't believe my eyes Saturday night.



Herb's biased refereeing against Merab was so painfully obvious, he barely tried to hide it.



From the second the bell started, Herb came at Merab.



Just because Merab won, doesn't mean I'm going to let this whole ordeal slide.



First things first, I want to point out that I'm a true MMA fan (I don't mean that in an arrogant or pretentious way).



Yes, I may have my biases, but that doesn't mean I want there to be barriers put in place by outsides forces (the referee in this case).



Regardless of how insufferable and hideous Merab may be (he looks like a goblin), he shouldn't have to deal with Herb's BS. What in God's green earth did Herb mean when he told Merab to show some "work"? I cannot stand it when a referee dictates how a fight should play out.



Personally, I was amused by Merab kissing Sean. In fact, I would have liked to see more of it. I don't understand why more fighters don't utilize kissing their opponents. It's an effective psychological tool to break their opponent's will. I enjoy watching it (mainly for male fighters).



I respect O'Malley for not making excuses but I would like to see him call out Herb's biased refereeing.



Personally, I'm no O'Malley fan. Dying your hair bright colors does not make up for having the personality of an expired raisin.



The hat that Merab wore after the fight looks like he he stole Khabib's hat and dipped it in Shrek's swamp before urinating all over it. It looks hideous. (no offence to his culture).



Umar vs. Merab is the fight to make. Caveman vs caveman.



Honestly, I'd be more inclined to support Umar if he decided to grow out his mustache or shave his neckbeard.



I respect the caveman culture he comes from, but I'm not a fan of the neckbeard look. Khabib would have been a lot more popular if he grew out a normal beard.



All this macho crap about how a fighter's looks not being important is complete BS. If I can imagine myself kissing a male fighter and liking it, I'm usually a lot more invested in their fights.