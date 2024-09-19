The accusation that Herb Dean was influenced or had money riding on O'Malley needs to be taken seriously.

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
1,074
Reaction score
3,227
I am sick and disgusted...

I couldn't believe my eyes Saturday night.

Herb's biased refereeing against Merab was so painfully obvious, he barely tried to hide it.

From the second the bell started, Herb came at Merab.

Just because Merab won, doesn't mean I'm going to let this whole ordeal slide.

First things first, I want to point out that I'm a true MMA fan (I don't mean that in an arrogant or pretentious way).

Yes, I may have my biases, but that doesn't mean I want there to be barriers put in place by outsides forces (the referee in this case).

Regardless of how insufferable and hideous Merab may be (he looks like a goblin), he shouldn't have to deal with Herb's BS. What in God's green earth did Herb mean when he told Merab to show some "work"? I cannot stand it when a referee dictates how a fight should play out.

Personally, I was amused by Merab kissing Sean. In fact, I would have liked to see more of it. I don't understand why more fighters don't utilize kissing their opponents. It's an effective psychological tool to break their opponent's will. I enjoy watching it (mainly for male fighters).

I respect O'Malley for not making excuses but I would like to see him call out Herb's biased refereeing.

Personally, I'm no O'Malley fan. Dying your hair bright colors does not make up for having the personality of an expired raisin.

The hat that Merab wore after the fight looks like he he stole Khabib's hat and dipped it in Shrek's swamp before urinating all over it. It looks hideous. (no offence to his culture).

Umar vs. Merab is the fight to make. Caveman vs caveman.

Honestly, I'd be more inclined to support Umar if he decided to grow out his mustache or shave his neckbeard.

I respect the caveman culture he comes from, but I'm not a fan of the neckbeard look. Khabib would have been a lot more popular if he grew out a normal beard.

All this macho crap about how a fighter's looks not being important is complete BS. If I can imagine myself kissing a male fighter and liking it, I'm usually a lot more invested in their fights.
 
moesha-dear-diary.gif
 
big franklin said:
I am sick and disgusted...

I couldn't believe my eyes Saturday night.

Herb's biased refereeing against Merab was so painfully obvious, he barely tried to hide it.

From the second the bell started, Herb came at Merab.

Just because Merab won, doesn't mean I'm going to let this whole ordeal slide.

First things first, I want to point out that I'm a true MMA fan (I don't mean that in an arrogant or pretentious way).

Yes, I may have my biases, but that doesn't mean I want there to be barriers put in place by outsides forces (the referee in this case).

Regardless of how insufferable and hideous Merab may be (he looks like a goblin), he shouldn't have to deal with Herb's BS. What in God's green earth did Herb mean when he told Merab to show some "work"? I cannot stand it when a referee dictates how a fight should play out.

Personally, I was amused by Merab kissing Sean. In fact, I would have liked to see more of it. I don't understand why more fighters don't utilize kissing their opponents. It's an effective psychological tool to break their opponent's will. I enjoy watching it (mainly for male fighters).

I respect O'Malley for not making excuses but I would like to see him call out Herb's biased refereeing.

Personally, I'm no O'Malley fan. Dying your hair bright colors does not make up for having the personality of an expired raisin.

The hat that Merab wore after the fight looks like he he stole Khabib's hat and dipped it in Shrek's swamp before urinating all over it. It looks hideous. (no offence to his culture).

Umar vs. Merab is the fight to make. Caveman vs caveman.

Honestly, I'd be more inclined to support Umar if he decided to grow out his mustache or shave his neckbeard.

I respect the caveman culture he comes from, but I'm not a fan of the neckbeard look. Khabib would have been a lot more popular if he grew out a normal beard.

All this macho crap about how a fighter's looks not being important is complete BS. If I can imagine myself kissing a male fighter and liking it, I'm usually a lot more invested in their fights.
Click to expand...
stopped reading at "I Enjoy It" (men kissing men)



Jk you are right about herb deans interference ts
 
Wall of text and the only thing remotely substantial is Herb clapping his hands and saying "lets work" ?

Which officials don't do it ?

lol
 
big franklin said:
I am sick and disgusted...

I couldn't believe my eyes Saturday night.

Herb's biased refereeing against Merab was so painfully obvious, he barely tried to hide it.

From the second the bell started, Herb came at Merab.

Just because Merab won, doesn't mean I'm going to let this whole ordeal slide.

First things first, I want to point out that I'm a true MMA fan (I don't mean that in an arrogant or pretentious way).

Yes, I may have my biases, but that doesn't mean I want there to be barriers put in place by outsides forces (the referee in this case).

Regardless of how insufferable and hideous Merab may be (he looks like a goblin), he shouldn't have to deal with Herb's BS. What in God's green earth did Herb mean when he told Merab to show some "work"? I cannot stand it when a referee dictates how a fight should play out.

Personally, I was amused by Merab kissing Sean. In fact, I would have liked to see more of it. I don't understand why more fighters don't utilize kissing their opponents. It's an effective psychological tool to break their opponent's will. I enjoy watching it (mainly for male fighters).

I respect O'Malley for not making excuses but I would like to see him call out Herb's biased refereeing.

Personally, I'm no O'Malley fan. Dying your hair bright colors does not make up for having the personality of an expired raisin.

The hat that Merab wore after the fight looks like he he stole Khabib's hat and dipped it in Shrek's swamp before urinating all over it. It looks hideous. (no offence to his culture).

Umar vs. Merab is the fight to make. Caveman vs caveman.

Honestly, I'd be more inclined to support Umar if he decided to grow out his mustache or shave his neckbeard.

I respect the caveman culture he comes from, but I'm not a fan of the neckbeard look. Khabib would have been a lot more popular if he grew out a normal beard.

All this macho crap about how a fighter's looks not being important is complete BS. If I can imagine myself kissing a male fighter and liking it, I'm usually a lot more invested in their fights.
Click to expand...
Just how may fighters do you usually imagine kissing?
 
I know we always joke (sometimes seriously) about Herb being a corrupt ref, being #1 company man and the go to guy for fight fixin’

But holy shit…whatever that reffing was in that fight was BLATANT.
They aren’t even trying to hide the script anymore
 
More likely that Dana had a word with him. Same as the Conor, Khabib fight.
 
He also got real pissed at O'malley when he was grabbing Merab's gloves.
We had a snoozer co-main and main. I think it was more pressure from the UFC to try to give us a more exciting fight.
 
big franklin said:
Personally, I was amused by Merab kissing Sean. In fact, I would have liked to see more of it. I don't understand why more fighters don't utilize kissing their opponents. It's an effective psychological tool to break their opponent's will.
Click to expand...

funny-woah.gif
big franklin said:
I enjoy watching it (mainly for male fighters).
Click to expand...
Wait-What-meme-9.jpg

big franklin said:
If I can imagine myself kissing a male fighter and liking it, I'm usually a lot more invested in their fights.
Click to expand...

If you wanted to come out... why not just lead with that?

Why play this "Where's Waldo for retards" little game of hide and seek?
 
This is why I do NOT bet on mma.

Crooked judges, and refs.

If you’re a degenerate gambler. Go hard. John Gotti

It amazes me.

1726773859388.gif
 
OH Shit, I remember watching my 1st UFC PPV too, but it was around 2 decades earlier brah.
 
Herb was looking for every excuse he could to take a point.

Like how he was much more harsh with Merab than with Tim at the beginning.

If Merab wasnt as confident that easily could have lost him the fight just by being distracted thinking about it afterward.

Also the way he warned merab in the 5th for inactivity but Sean did the exact same thing then entire first 4.5 rounds without a warning was a tell that he was being bias.

Like he was trying to force merab to come forward into strikes but wasn't forcing sean to come into takedowns. Just merab isnt long doesnt mean he should be forced to fight on the inside. If sean is allowed to play the run and counter game for 20 min, merab is allowed to for 5.
 
Herb Dean is basically the Mafia boss of MMA Officiating
 
The literal - not - imagined first officiating Herb did was to reprimand Sean's corner. He then warned them again between rounds to make it clear.

I know its a slow news day, but this isn't a great way to get attention.

Merab did an extraordinary amount of positional point fighting, nothing really surprised me about an activity warning late in the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
4K
wrb
W
Superman Elbow
Which is More Demoralizing? Being Taunted by an Elite Striker or Elite Wrestler?
2
Replies
29
Views
450
Superman Elbow
Superman Elbow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,711
Messages
56,212,005
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top