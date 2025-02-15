  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Herb Dean is the worst referee

I only watch couple fights, but two I was rewatching past couple of days is Jones vs Cormier 2 and also the Khabib vs Conor fight

I had watched Khabib vs Conor hated the referee turns out it was Herb Dean, and the Jones vs Cormier hated the referee again turns out it was Herb Dean



In the Conor vs Khabib fight there were a lot of illegal stuff Conor did which should've disqualified him anyway

Starting with the illegal knee, but everyone knows this, the multiple punches to the back of the head Conor threw as Khabib held him down, he was never warned for those, or after the damage had been done; no one talks about this, but Conor hit the back of Khabib's head multiple times in that fight, the knee was a more blatant violation, not to mention cage grabbing etc.

I had the same problem in the Jones vs Cormier 2, Jon won the fight fair and square, but after DC was on the ground Jon threw at least 4 shots to the back of DC's head with full power

The damage is done at that point, doesn't matter if you stop it, the back of the head can ruin lives not just careers, and it's sad that one corrupt referee takes away years of your life

Now, I know he's just a small part of the whole big puzzle, and the UFC likely had ulterior motives especially in the Khabib fight, the Jones v DC 2 not so much, but especially the Conor vs Khabib fight with how blatantly Conor was cheating and nothing was being said.

Still, right now he's like a legend in the sport people go far as to call him, "the best referee" etc. this guy's one of the worst refs in the business, probably ruined careers of 10s if not 100s of fighters letting the opponents leave them brain-dead, some probably dead, and then people call him a legend, and one of the best referees in the sport, just shows how corrupt the sport is and the people saying that which is the vast majority of "fans" are

He is one of the worst referees in the sport, one of the worst human beings I've ever seen in life, and the biggest fraud when it comes to his credentials
 
He's pretty shit but Miragliotta I always thought was the worst of them all.

I'm amazed Carwin didn't cave Mirs head right in on that idiots watch.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
He's pretty shit but Miragliotta I always thought was the worst of them all.

I'm amazed Carwin didn't cave Mirs head right in on that idiots watch.
I only know Herb Dean and John McCarthy

I didn't do research on Herb Dean or John McCarthy, the thing with Herb Dean I just happened to watch fights he was refereeing and I realised how bad of a referee he really is

I didn't research clips of Herb Dean late stoppages on purpose but, when he turns out to be such a big fraud I have my doubts about John McCarthy's credentials too and I will likely do more research on him soon
 
Leinster Rugby said:
He's pretty shit but Miragliotta I always thought was the worst of them all.

I'm amazed Carwin didn't cave Mirs head right in on that idiots watch.
I think Mirg and Goddard are much worse, let alone the likes of Yamasaki, Peoples, and Winslow.

WelcometoHell said:
nah

considering he probably ruined people's lives with his decisions leaving them with brain damage and his failure to do that in the biggest stage, I don't think it's a stretch
Its a stretch if the thing you're bitching about is a hypothetical. The second you say "probably" said argument loses most any merit.

Daniel Cormier isn't a vegetable in a wheelchair, he seems to be doing just fine outside of his weight issue.

Herb has had some excellent calls like Mir/Sylvia as well, his snap decision there saved Tim's arm from being torn out in pieces since the big mong himself didn't realize it broke, but I agree he's getting slower with age.

It's a stretch to call anyone with any association with the sport of MMA "one of the worst human being seen" outside of freaks like War Machine and Joe Son, unless you have lived a historically sheltered life.
 
It's because for every fight he refs he is high as a kite. They don't call him herb for nothing.
 
stoppages has become premature
everyone needs to take mario yamasaki classes
123.jpg
 
What other ref has signature moves like the HD Sliiiiiide
Herb sippin lean Dean !
 
I'm not sure about being the worst but he is pretty bad.

And it's annoying how he is the only referee to get cheered by the crowd when announced. Fuck you Joe Rogan for creating this monster. It used to be worse, now these dumb slow casuals are picking up that he is bad
 
