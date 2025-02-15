I only watch couple fights, but two I was rewatching past couple of days is Jones vs Cormier 2 and also the Khabib vs Conor fight



I had watched Khabib vs Conor hated the referee turns out it was Herb Dean, and the Jones vs Cormier hated the referee again turns out it was Herb Dean







In the Conor vs Khabib fight there were a lot of illegal stuff Conor did which should've disqualified him anyway



Starting with the illegal knee, but everyone knows this, the multiple punches to the back of the head Conor threw as Khabib held him down, he was never warned for those, or after the damage had been done; no one talks about this, but Conor hit the back of Khabib's head multiple times in that fight, the knee was a more blatant violation, not to mention cage grabbing etc.



I had the same problem in the Jones vs Cormier 2, Jon won the fight fair and square, but after DC was on the ground Jon threw at least 4 shots to the back of DC's head with full power



The damage is done at that point, doesn't matter if you stop it, the back of the head can ruin lives not just careers, and it's sad that one corrupt referee takes away years of your life



Now, I know he's just a small part of the whole big puzzle, and the UFC likely had ulterior motives especially in the Khabib fight, the Jones v DC 2 not so much, but especially the Conor vs Khabib fight with how blatantly Conor was cheating and nothing was being said.



Still, right now he's like a legend in the sport people go far as to call him, "the best referee" etc. this guy's one of the worst refs in the business, probably ruined careers of 10s if not 100s of fighters letting the opponents leave them brain-dead, some probably dead, and then people call him a legend, and one of the best referees in the sport, just shows how corrupt the sport is and the people saying that which is the vast majority of "fans" are



He is one of the worst referees in the sport, one of the worst human beings I've ever seen in life, and the biggest fraud when it comes to his credentials