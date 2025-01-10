Gio
Hello and hope everyone is having an amazing day. And now, this is it! It's time to present the nominees for the 2024 Heavies' Fighter of the Year! This is for all the marbles, so let's get right into it!
The Fighter of the Year award looks back on the entire calendar year as a whole. The criteria include: the fighters' performances, the ranking position that they have held, activity, dominance, quality of opposition, and type of wins. This is the M.V.P. award for Sherdog's 2024 MMA season, and the best part is you get to decide who wins it!
We all know who they are, and they don't need much introduction. So, without further ado, here are your nominees for the 2024 Heavies' Fighter of the Year.
I hope all of you have a wonderful and prosperous year ahead!
The Nominees
*********************************************************
Alex Pereira
(3 defenses of LHW title, 3 knockouts)
*********************************************************
Dricus Du Plessis
(Won MW title from Sean Strickland, choked out Izzy)
*********************************************************
Ilia Topuria
(Wrecked Alexander Volkanovski, slept Max Holloway)
*********************************************************
Merab Dvalishvili
2-0 (Cejudo, O'Malley) - Claimed UFC Bantamweight Title
*********************************************************
Alexandre Pantoja
2-0 (Erceg, Asakura) - Defended UFC Flyweight Title 2x
*********************************************************
Dakota Ditcheva
(4-0, 4 KO) Took Women’s MMA World by Storm
*********************************************************
Shamil Musaev
4-0 (Storley, Ramazonov x2, Umalatov) - Won PFL 2024 Welterweight Tournament
*********************************************************
You have (1) vote and the poll will be open for 5 days!
Please VOTE and let us know why!
Honorable mentions are welcome! Thank you everyone!
*********************************************************
You can check our Sherdog.com Staff Members' pick for Sherdog's 2024 Fight of the Year right here!
*********************************************************
