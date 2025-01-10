



Hello and hope everyone is having an amazing day. And now, this is it! It's time to present the nominees for the 2024 Heavies' Fighter of the Year! This is for all the marbles, so let's get right into it!



The Fighter of the Year award looks back on the entire calendar year as a whole. The criteria include: the fighters' performances, the ranking position that they have held, activity, dominance, quality of opposition, and type of wins. This is the M.V.P. award for Sherdog's 2024 MMA season, and the best part is you get to decide who wins it!



We all know who they are, and they don't need much introduction. So, without further ado, here are your nominees for the 2024 Heavies' Fighter of the Year.



