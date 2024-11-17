That fight tells me how bad Ngannou would have murked Jones at HW

Hard to say.



Ngannou looked to have much improved defensive wrestling against Stipe 4 years ago. But that was 4 years ago. Since then he's done back to back boxing camps and faced 2 pure strikers in Gane and Ferreira.



Jon on the other hand would not have came into a fight with Francis at 237 pounds. He would have come in heavy like he did against Gane. He comes in lighter when he wants to strike, absolutely nobody thinks he would spend any time on the feet whatsoever against Francis.



However Jon coming in fat, slow and lethargic like he did against Gane would provide Francis with more opportunities to land something as Jon shuffles forward to close the distance.



It would be a totally different fight from the farce that happened last night and I'm not sure how anything takes anything from it that would suggest how a Francis fight would go