That fight tells me how bad Ngannou would have murked Jones at HW

Ngannou fought a stipe 4 years younger and knocked him out in 1.5 rounds and absolutely dominated him for start to finish, Jones fought a version of stipe that looked stiff as hell, hobbling around, and standing so upright he got taken down by a judo throw in the first minute. Jones' striking was suspicious to say the least, he threw a left hand and got offbalanced and turned his back to stipe, he got hit with a few uppercuts in close, in general the fight wasn't competitive but stipe even having slight moments and Jones' speed and plodiness on the feet makes it hard to believe he's doing anything to the version of Ngannou that fought stipe in 2021.
 
Why is Jones fighting the version of Ngannou that fought Stipe in 2021? Shouldn't they both be the 2024 version?
 
Why is Jones fighting the version of Ngannou that fought Stipe in 2021? Shouldn't they both be the 2024 version?
true, but 2024 ngannou and 2021 ngannou are probably the same, ngannou even improved his boxing and wrestling in that time period according to his coach, but I was mostly trying to compare their respective performances against stipe
 
Hard to say.

Ngannou looked to have much improved defensive wrestling against Stipe 4 years ago. But that was 4 years ago. Since then he's done back to back boxing camps and faced 2 pure strikers in Gane and Ferreira.

Jon on the other hand would not have came into a fight with Francis at 237 pounds. He would have come in heavy like he did against Gane. He comes in lighter when he wants to strike, absolutely nobody thinks he would spend any time on the feet whatsoever against Francis.

However Jon coming in fat, slow and lethargic like he did against Gane would provide Francis with more opportunities to land something as Jon shuffles forward to close the distance.

It would be a totally different fight from the farce that happened last night and I'm not sure how anything takes anything from it that would suggest how a Francis fight would go
 
he had a severe knee injury and knees are crucial for wrestling, yet ngannou still outwrestled Gane in rounds 3,4,5 while gassed easily
Damn Francis has every goddamn excuses in the book!!! What was the reason he got koed by Joshua in rd 2 though?

Let me tell you something as a former college wrestler. It's a myth that Francis' wrestling improve much. He just fought a war torn Stipe in 2021 just like how Jon just did last night. And Stipe was underweight, Ngannou had 30 pounds advantage on him lol.
 
Jon would take Ngannou down easy lol. Francis can't really wrestle, he was very competitive against white belt Gane.
I don't know about easy. Francis would have 20-25 pounds on Jon if Jon comes in at what he weighed in last night and Francis came in what he weighed during both Stipe fights or the Renan fight.
 
Jones would turn his back and sprint away multiple times like he did against 42 year old Stipe.
 
Meh. Frances has freak strength but meh technique everywhere. Maybe he could windmill in a bomb and take Jones out but I don't think so. I think he'd come in afraid to get taken down, get picked at with some kicks, and then get taken down anyway before being subbed or elbow smashed.
 
I don't know about easy. Francis would have 20-25 pounds on Jon if Jon comes in at what he weighed in last night and Francis came in what he weighed during both Stipe fights or the Renan fight.
The weight part is gonna be the one big challlenge definitely. But I think Jon's wrestling still tilt the grappling in favor of Jon.

It's just different grappling with a guy who has been doing it for years and years of experience compared to you. THe gap is that high.
 
