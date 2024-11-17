That fight tells me how bad Ngannou would have murked Jones at HW

Sean Chowdhury
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 30, 2022
- Messages
- 34
- Reaction score
- 94
Ngannou fought a stipe 4 years younger and knocked him out in 1.5 rounds and absolutely dominated him for start to finish, Jones fought a version of stipe that looked stiff as hell, hobbling around, and standing so upright he got taken down by a judo throw in the first minute. Jones' striking was suspicious to say the least, he threw a left hand and got offbalanced and turned his back to stipe, he got hit with a few uppercuts in close, in general the fight wasn't competitive but stipe even having slight moments and Jones' speed and plodiness on the feet makes it hard to believe he's doing anything to the version of Ngannou that fought stipe in 2021.