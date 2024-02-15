Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,398
- Reaction score
- 4,849
So apparently they interview these migrants when they're still in central America about their reasons for going to the US and these Chinese men are not open to saying what the reason is that that they are going to the US
Everyone else is but them. They are very secretive about it and they are housed in a diffferent area and treated differently
