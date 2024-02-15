Social Tens of thousands of military aged chinese men crossing the border

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,398
Reaction score
4,849
So apparently they interview these migrants when they're still in central America about their reasons for going to the US and these Chinese men are not open to saying what the reason is that that they are going to the US

Everyone else is but them. They are very secretive about it and they are housed in a diffferent area and treated differently

 
It's a massive crisis! That we can wait 10 months to do anything about.

-Republicans
 
the new american army 新美國陸軍
 
jk7707 said:
It's a massive crisis! That we can wait 10 months to do anything about.

-Republicans
Click to expand...
URL]



Some more bills just from Tex Cruz alone … Chuck won’t let a vote happen..


https://www.billtrack50.com/legislatordetail/17574source

S222Border Airport Fairness Act of 2023A bill to require the designation of certain airports as ports of entry.In Committee
S276Upholding the Law at Our Border ActA BILL To require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the vetting and processing of illegal aliens apprehended along the southwest border and to ensure that all laws are being upheld.In Committee
S276Upholding the Law at Our Border ActA BILL To require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the vetting and processing of illegal aliens apprehended along the southwest border and to ensure that all laws are being upheld.In Committee
S685Stopping Border Surges ActA bill to close loopholes in the immigration laws that serve as incentives to aliens to attempt to enter the United States unlawfully, and for other purposes.In Committee
S2824Secure the Border Act of 2023A bill to secure the borders of the United States, and for other purposes.In Committee
S3576CONTAINER Act Creating Obstructions Necessary To Address Illegal and Nefarious Entry Rapidly ActA bill to authorize certain States to take certain actions on certain Federal land to secure an international border of the United States, and for other purposes.In Committee
SRes45A resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that the current influx of migrants is causing a crisis at the southern border.RESOLUTION Expressing the sense of the Senate that the current influx of migrants is causing a crisis at the southern border. Now, therefore, be itIn Committee
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GolovKing
International Large inflows of Chinese migrants crossing through border in Southern California
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Yehudim
Yehudim
White Whale
Crime US-Mexico border at Eagle Pass faces 'absolute collapse': NO Border Patrol agents are patrolling large areas of border as 14,000 migrants enter city
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
kahiljabroni
kahiljabroni
LeonardoBjj
International Myanmar rebels claim new ground in north as Chinese troops hold border exercises
Replies
0
Views
221
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,420
Messages
55,078,818
Members
174,596
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top