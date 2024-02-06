



A few questions I have. For one, many of these Chinese people are saying that their main reason for fleeing is to seek freedom and opportunity from an oppressive regime. So do you believe that the people are anti-communist types seeking a more preferred type of government, or do you think that some of them could be trained spies, sent from the CCP? In the video it states that China refuses to take these people back, even if their claims are denied, so I guess they have to just stay here? Also for some reason, Chinese migrants have better chances of being granted asylum (55%), compared to only 14% for other countries.



Also in the video, it is reported that a spokesperson for Border Patrol and Customs has stated that they do not have the authority to stop people from sneaking in through gaps across the border, like seen in the video. They can only be arrested after entering "illegally". So what exactly is entering "illegally"?