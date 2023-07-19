Tennis or Basketball - Which sport is tougher and more physically demanding to your body?

I love and play both, it has to be basketball. Look at it this way, play both during the same time span, let’s say an hour of pickup basketball vs. an hour of a pickup tennis match. It’s clear basketball is more physically taxing short term.



However, Longevity-wise I would say tennis is more physically demanding. As others have brought up, bball is a team sport while the other isn’t, one plays on various tough surfaces (hard courts, grass, clay) that all come with physical challenges, tennis is year-round without many long breaks if the player wants to keep receiving points, etc. The schedule is grueling playing all over the world which adds to the physical toll also added by travel time. If you are gassed in a basketball game, you can get subbed out to rest, in tennis this is not the case. Doing this long term adds to the physical toll.



Both are physically taxing in different time spans so it’s not a simple answer.