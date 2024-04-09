Ice Hockey or American Football - Which sport is tougher and more physically demanding to your body?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Jun 28, 2010
- 31,835
- 41,708
Both are CTE heaven.
Hockey is played 82 games a year, plus playoffs which potentially be and added 28 games.
Football is played 17 games a year, plus playoffs.
Both are full contact sports, where hitting is allowed.
Both are very physically taxing on the body and brain.
One unique aspect about hockey is that they allow fighting. So it's just added physical element into that game.
