Ice Hockey or American Football - Which sport is tougher and more physically demanding to your body?

Which sport is tougher and more physically demanding to your body?

  • Ice Hockey

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • American Football

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,835
Reaction score
41,708
Both are CTE heaven.

Hockey is played 82 games a year, plus playoffs which potentially be and added 28 games.

Football is played 17 games a year, plus playoffs.

Both are full contact sports, where hitting is allowed.

Both are very physically taxing on the body and brain.

One unique aspect about hockey is that they allow fighting. So it's just added physical element into that game.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Basketball or Hockey - Which is more boring to watch?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
fica
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,586
Messages
55,369,089
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top