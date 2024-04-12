MMA vs. Hockey: Which is the more popular sport?

Which is more popular?

  • Hockey/NHL

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • MMA/UFC

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • About Equal

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not Sure

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Has UFC Surpassed NHL As The 4th Most Popular Sport In US?

Bobby Burack of Outkick said:
MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL are commonly referred to as the "Big Four" major sports leagues in the United States. Yet Endeavor president Mark Shapiro says the UFC now holds one of those four positions in the hierarchy.

"I’ve spent a lot of time in sports in my career. I’m getting old now. You used to hear it more often than you do now, but it used to be the four majors. The four majors. And frankly, what are you talking about," Shapiro said during an appearance at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday.

"The UFC is now not only mainstream, it’s one of the four majors."

Per Shapiro, the UFC eclipsed the NHL – bumping professional hockey out of the "Big Four."

"The ratings on ESPN and ESPN 2, apples to apples against the NHL, even including the playoffs, we dwarf them," Shapiro said. "You put a Fight Night — not a pay-per-view, not a preliminary bout in front of the pay-per-view — a regular weekly Fight Night on ESPN does double-digit ratings… and the demos are anywhere between 20-40 percent up."

Shapiro is compromised on said topic. Obviously. Endeavor is the parent company of TKO, which owns the UFC and WWE. However, the former president of ESPN's argument is intriguing. We don't scoff at it.

Let's review the "Big Four" U.S. sports:

The NFL is No. 1. It's not close. The NFL is already the largest sports league in the country and is growing, setting several postseason and Super Bowl viewership records last season.

The NFL is on a tier of its own...

The NBA and MLB account for the second and third most popular sports leagues in the U.S. But the order is up for interpretation...

That brings us to the fourth spot, rounding out the "Big Four."

As Shapiro says, the UFC is a hotter television product and drives more subscriptions to ESPN+ than the NHL. That said, contrasting weekly fights versus a barrage of regular-season hockey is nonpareil.

In terms of annual revenue, the NHL holds a substantial $5.93 billion to $1.3 billion advantage over the UFC. Mark Shapiro would say that is about to change.

In fact, he made that case this week:

"Yes, [the UFC] is under-monetized. There’s more money to be made in all the different places we’re making it. But guess what? It’s a growth story. We’re gonna make that money. We’re already making that money. We’ve gone three times on our sponsorship sales. And we’re going to go further in time."

I tend to agree.

The expectation around the sports media industry is that Amazon, Peacock, and Apple will try to wrest the UFC product from ESPN with several substantial offers. ESPN's exclusive partnership to air UFC content expires in 2025.

Plus, the UFC is more culturally relevant than the NHL. UFC fights are frequently among the most searched topics on Google Trends and social media during fight nights.

The UFC speaks to Red America as the only professional sports league that caters to conservatives, embracing president Dana White’s friendship with Donald Trump:

Corporate sponsors understand the UFC’s influence, as well.

Late last year, Bud Light paid the UFC over $100 million to become the official beer of the promotion, trying to make amends with the former Bud Light drinkers who boycotted the company following its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

Brands don’t overpay for association with the NHL.

Bud Light sold out to the UFC. Not the inverse.

In the end, Mark Shapiro is not blowing smoke. The UFC's case over the NHL is strong, despite the current disparity in revenue. If you were buying stock, you’d choose the UFC over the NHL. So would most television and streaming platforms.

Thus, if we must choose, and a "Big Five" is not a plausible concession – we’d anoint the UFC to "Big Four" status.
I don't know what it's like on the ground in cold weather states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and upper New England, for example, but I'm kind of astonished the NHL even does more revenue, still. UFC is far, far more popular.

You could always tell this with ESPN tabs. The more obscure sports aren't on the main page. The NFL has always had the prime real estate: first tab, furthest left. Well, now the UFC is right next to it. Not the NBA, not the MLB. Frankly, I think there's an argument to be made the UFC is overtaking basketball and baseball even if I wouldn't argue that right this moment. Those sports are stagnant at best. The UFC just gets bigger and bigger every year.
 
Madmick said:
You could always tell this with ESPN tabs. The more obscure sports aren't on the main page. The NFL has always had the prime real estate: first tab, furthest left. Well, now the UFC is right next to it. Not the NBA, not the MLB. Frankly, I think there's an argument to be made the UFC is overtaking basketball and baseball even if I wouldn't argue that right this moment. Those sports are stagnant at best. The UFC just gets bigger and bigger every year.
Never been the case for me on the ESPN website. It's currently NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, Golf.

The "Top Events" tab has UFC listed just below the PGA Tour and NBA which seems to indicate that UFC 300 still isn't as popular as the end of the NBA season or the Masters. The NHL is just below the UFC. The order may change tomorrow on event day but also keep in mind that UFC 300 is being touted as the greatest event ever put forth by the UFC. Once the NHL playoffs start the order will shuffle the UFC back down.

The UFC could be gaining ground but it's not in the top 4 yet imho.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Never been the case for me on the ESPN website. It's currently NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Soccer, Golf.
Sounds like you're not an ESPN+ member or ESPN Insider. Even with no preferences altered an ESPN+ should show UFC next to the NFL. Also, country of origin can affect this should you test different VPN logins.

But, then, if you use anonymous clean desktop login on any desktop browser showing the website US access, NCAAF isn't in the top listed sports, when it is the #2 most popular sport in the US, and there is no UFC tab at all-- it's just "MMA".
 
Madmick said:
Sounds like you're not an ESPN+ member or ESPN Insider. Even with no preferences altered an ESPN+ should show UFC next to the NFL. Also, country of origin can affect this should you test different VPN logins.

But, then, if you use anonymous clean desktop login on any desktop browser showing the website US access, NCAAF isn't in the top listed sports, when it is the #2 most popular sport in the US, and there is no UFC tab at all-- it's just "MMA".
First of all, you said "ESPN tabs." If you need a subscription to see something that you're seeing then you should be beginning to understand why it's probably not the best representation of actual popularity.

Considering that one needs an ESPN+ account to order a UFC PPV, it's not exactly shocking that the UFC is pushed harder on there, especially right now. Ultimately though, if the UFC were as popular as you claim, it would have its own tab on the ESPN website ahead of soccer and golf. I'm sure the tabs do depend somewhat on the season. Considering NCAAF ended quite a while back it's not surprising it's not on there.

If ESPN actually thought it was worthwhile to have a UFC tab then it would be there.
 
Sweater of AV said:
First of all, you said "ESPN tabs." If you need a subscription to see something that you're seeing then you should be beginning to understand why it's probably not the best representation of actual popularity.

Considering that one needs an ESPN+ account to order a UFC PPV, it's not exactly shocking that the UFC is pushed harder on there, especially right now. Ultimately though, if the UFC were as popular as you claim, it would have its own tab on the ESPN website ahead of soccer and golf. I'm sure the tabs do depend somewhat on the season. Considering NCAAF ended quite a while back it's not surprising it's not on there.

If ESPN actually thought it was worthwhile to have a UFC tab then it would be there.
You sound poor.
 
