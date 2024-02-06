Basketball or Hockey - Which is more boring to watch?

MXZT
Steel Belt
I don't know which is more boring, they are both very boring in their own ways. Hockey became such a weak sport in terms of less hitting and fighting.
While Basketball is a joke defensively. There is no hard defensive plays anymore, it's so easy to score points. When you have teams scoring 160 points in a game that's ridiculous.
Tough choice but I'd say hockey for me.
