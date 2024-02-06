Basketball or Hockey - Which is more boring to watch?

Which is more boring to watch?

I don't know which is more boring, they are both very boring in their own ways. Hockey became such a weak sport in terms of less hitting and fighting.

While Basketball is a joke defensively. There is no hard defensive plays anymore, it's so easy to score points. When you have teams scoring 160 points in a game that's ridiculous.

Tough choice but I'd say hockey for me.

They both suck compared to what they used to be
 
Elvis. said:
They both suck compared to what they used to be
I know it's nothing compared to 1985-1995. That has to be 10 years of hockey and basketball in the history of both sports. It's gotten worse and worse ever since.

That product they put out there back then is priceless.
 
Hockey boring? Lol, its the fastest sport and there are scraps. It’s constant action!

Wasteland this garbage!
 
