And now I think that’s probably the smart business move to do. Weili is their biggest Chinese and they want to keep her champion for as long as possible. And Tatiana Suarez is highly expected to beat her.



By giving Zhang a title fight at 125 you were able to squeeze out another fight out of her without putting her belts on the line and the possibility of her getting a belt as insurance



And prolonging the amount of time you can promote as a champion in China



Now that said it out loud, I will honestly be surprised if the UFC does not give Zhang the title shot at 125