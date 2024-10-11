News Tatiana Suarez is fighting Virna Jandiroba at UFC 310. Where does Zhang Weilli fit into this?

Who is Zhang Weilli fighting? Her last fight was at UFC 300, Valentina just fought and, among SWs, she already beat Yan, Andrade, and Lemos
Even Dern, who is ranked #6, has a fight scheduled in December
 
Dana posted Virna on Facebook and I commented “he had fucked up eyes. One eye was looking at me, the other was looking at Rick!” and he liked it lmao.
 
Whomever the CCP agrees to.

I wish she fought more often.
 
svmr_db said:
Feels like they will postpone Shevchenko vs Fiorot & do Shevchenko vs Zhang if I had to guess.
Click to expand...
Yeah its the biggest fight in WMMA currently, Fiorot deserve the shot however but Val's time is running out she maybe has 1-2 years left in the tank...I am honestly surprised at how good she continue to look at her age.
 
ChangeIsComing said:
Yeah its the biggest fight in WMMA currently, Fiorot deserve the shot however but Val's time is running out she maybe has 1-2 years left in the tank...I am honestly surprised at how good she continue to look at her age.
Click to expand...
Valentina is an enigma. She's been fighting pro since 2003 and has had lots of other combat fights outside of MMA. Yet she still looks amazing.
 
And now I think that’s probably the smart business move to do. Weili is their biggest Chinese and they want to keep her champion for as long as possible. And Tatiana Suarez is highly expected to beat her.

By giving Zhang a title fight at 125 you were able to squeeze out another fight out of her without putting her belts on the line and the possibility of her getting a belt as insurance

And prolonging the amount of time you can promote as a champion in China

Now that said it out loud, I will honestly be surprised if the UFC does not give Zhang the title shot at 125
 
