I don't really wanna pick one, the trinity of Zhang/JJ/Rose should be enough the dynamics between them are so weird.



I mean, it's probably still safe to default to JJ even though she went 2x-0-2 vs the two others.



Rose is the elephant in the room - but she really is impossible to consider the Greatest even if she is 2x2-0 vs the other candidates cause everything else about ther runs is pretty unremarkable. And the second Esparza fight is gonna forever be a huge blemish on her record.



As said I think at this point it's safest to default to JJ - and see if Zhang can break her records. Then, sure, why not.



All fights they had between them were cool - even the short ones, Rose's fast KO kick of Zhang was awesome. Different kind of awesome than the War Zhang and JJ went to the first time around.