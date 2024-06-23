  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Super intelligent world leaders who don't speak other languages

I always find this an odd one. We have a lot of language learning requirements in education in which we have to learn at least one foreign language. Yes on the world stage we tend to see world leaders only ever speaking their own language. Sure, official state matters have to be done in the language of their own country, but when we have known linguists in power they have no trouble speaking English or another language.

I have not seen Rishi Sunak speaking Indian. Not seen Varadkar speaking Irish without a script.
Putin is apparently a linguist but there seems to be next to no footage of this. Kim apparently speaks German and English yet nothing can be found confirming this. Xi does not speak English.

Shinzo Abe could apparently speak English yet never did, while his predecessors had no problem giving a fluent speech in English to the US senate. Mark Rutte/Wilders use English without hesitation.\

On his state visit to the Netherlands Macron tried speaking Dutch and failed miserably. Trudeu can speak French and there is evident footage of him doing so. Biden/Trump ... forget about it.

It seems the actual linguists have no problem presenting themselves in public but some of the others probably speak a bit of other languages and just claim they can.
 
"Super intelligent "

I gotta ask... By what metric are Biden, Trump Sunak and the rest "super intelligent"?
 
"Super intelligent "

I gotta ask... By what metric are Biden, Trump Sunak and the rest "super intelligent"?
they are/were the leaders of their own country.
Are you the leader of your country?
 
Europeans are more likely to be bilingual due to the proximity to other counties to their homeland.
 
Also in a lot of countries English is a mandatory subject in school.
We started to learn it at age 9 or 10.
 
Maybe I am.

So if you are a prime minister you are super intelligent?
Do you even follow politics?
it was a general reference for people who are supposed to be above the norm. The norm is people are expected to be familiar with at least one other language ... yet it doesn't seem like this applies to the top job in the country.
 
same in Japan. Usually they don't speak it very well but given their cultural attituded to schooling one would think the long term PM of the country would be seen speaking it more.
 
so maybe they are not really super intelligent..
I mean they only speak one language..
And based on several Trump and Biden clips... not even very well.
 
In Europe you kinda need to speak 3 languages to begin being truly multilingual.
Two languages here is kinda basic.
 
what part are you from?
Usually only around Benelux do I hear 3 in the norm. It's usually English and something else on the continent which most everyone takes for granted due to it being everywhere.

Which again, returning to the original topic raises the question as to why most world leaders will not speak outside their own language. I have heard Putin speaking very stilted English implying he can't really use it.

In fact here is the video which also comments that very few leaders speak anything other than English
 
Eastern euro.
 
There is one nuance. Sometimes you need a bit time to think ....and of you use translator, then you get some very precious time....
It is nuance in some cases used in business, politics, court cases etc......
 
