I always find this an odd one. We have a lot of language learning requirements in education in which we have to learn at least one foreign language. Yes on the world stage we tend to see world leaders only ever speaking their own language. Sure, official state matters have to be done in the language of their own country, but when we have known linguists in power they have no trouble speaking English or another language.



I have not seen Rishi Sunak speaking Indian. Not seen Varadkar speaking Irish without a script.

Putin is apparently a linguist but there seems to be next to no footage of this. Kim apparently speaks German and English yet nothing can be found confirming this. Xi does not speak English.



Shinzo Abe could apparently speak English yet never did, while his predecessors had no problem giving a fluent speech in English to the US senate. Mark Rutte/Wilders use English without hesitation.\



On his state visit to the Netherlands Macron tried speaking Dutch and failed miserably. Trudeu can speak French and there is evident footage of him doing so. Biden/Trump ... forget about it.



It seems the actual linguists have no problem presenting themselves in public but some of the others probably speak a bit of other languages and just claim they can.