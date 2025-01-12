In Person

Holocaust in the sense of a gigantic and catastrophic destructionEnglish is my first language, but I have reasonable ability in some others. Here's a list of non-English speaking countries I've been to, since learning one of the local languages well enough for basic interactions. Ones I went to when I was small and didn't speak a local language at all is a bit of a different situation, which I shall leave to one side for the time being. Although the phenomenon I'm describing was still wrong then, and had already begun. Countries I just passed through without talking to anyone, or just for a layover have also been left out. I don't go to countries without being able to speak a local language well enough for basic interactions, but passing through/layovers are an exception.FranceBelgiumNetherlandsGermanyDenmarkNorwaySwedenFinlandRussiaEstoniaLatviaLithuaniaThe UkraineQuebec (yes, I know this isn't a country)Here's what happened to me 95% of the time, except in Quebec, for which I give them great respect. In Quebec it only happened a very small minority of the time. Bearing in mind I am White, and this being a few years ago, was fairly young. Being old and/or Nonwhite would change how people react to you in this context.I move through the land. As soon as I say something, people hear I have a foreign accent and respond in Globish, which is what I call the debased, international version of English. I mean that language isn't English. Someone even told me once "We foreigners don't care any more what you native speakers say, this is our language now." Which is correct in that Globish is their language and not ours, however English is ours and not theirs. The sooner they become mutually unintelligible the better.Through a lot of experience I've found the best way to respond to this is to flatly say "What?" in the language you spoke in. Don't give them anything in your tone of voice, facial expression, body language or anything else to react to. You have to act like you don't even understand one word of Globish. As far as I know, I never met someone of my ethnic appearance, and my age then, who did not speak Globish or English. However a small minority of people spoke it badly and were embarrassed about that, so when I reacted this way, that's probably what people thought was going on. Indeed some people would begin to condescend to me as though I was stupid. Sometimes people would speak to me in Globish, and I really didn't understand, because they spoke it badly, then they would condescend to me, which was amusing, although of course I gave no sign.If you give them anything in your reaction to their Globish, they'll stay in Globish. Expressing dismay that they have changed language, asking them to stop etc. will be counterproductive. In case you're new on Earth, and didn't know that's what most 'people' are like. If you stick to flatly saying "What?", mostly I found they would give up after a couple of tries and go back to whatever language. They will often ask you where you're from, what your native language is etc., but they will do it in the local language. Some will refuse to shift from Globish and you just have to walk away. Of course this can be inconvenient, for instance it happened to me once when I was wanting to pick up quite a valuable parcel. And there was only one person on duty. But there you go.Since I haven't been abroad for a few years, the rate of this working will have gone down. If you're unlucky enough to be identifiable as a (probable) foreigner by your appearance they will just start in Globish. Also, 'people' being the way they are, often they will accept speaking to you in the local language for a while, then try again with Globish. A neverending process, like women and shit tests. Another thing they will do is sprinkle Globish words and phrases into the local language while speaking to you. This also tends to escalate over time, and when it gets too bad, again you just have to bail.The better you speak a local language, the less this will happen. However the protective effect is weak. Even if you speak a local language much better than the person speaks Globish, they will generally still try to break you into speaking Globish. Of course, speaking a local language better than the person speaks Globish is getting pretty difficult. Especially in the Germanic countries and Finland. If the person is invested in gaining your favour though that does make a significant difference. A girlfriend, or if you're looking to spend a significant sum of money for instance. However, as you might anticipate, once the person has become your girlfriend, or got your money, the incentive is greatly weakened and boom! here comes the Globish.These individuals would prefer you to respond to their Globish, and answer in English. However they will tend to accept you responding in a local language, as long as you are responding to their Globish. I've never done that, but have seen others do it a lot. They are constantly pressured to drop the local language. You've put a lot of blood in the water by accepting to be half-way linguistically graped, after all.Being a native speaker of English a lot of people will just want to hang out with you to use you as an English/Globish practice machine. Of course they won't usually tell you that, but will try to trick you into thinking they enjoy your company for its own sake.So that covers the in-person angle. When I first went on the internet in around 2000, there were very few second-language speakers in English-language spaces. However there are absolutely loads now. Of course some of them are immigrants to an English-speaking country. But mostly not. Obviously I welcome this as there is nothing I love more than cultural diversity. I love going to a British homebrewing forum to converse with Poles and Norwegians, for instance - great people with a lot to contribute.Worryingly I have started to notice two developments in the last few months:When I post in another language, in an online space for that language, as soon as someone suspects it isn't my native language, they start posting at me in Globish. The same as in person. Again, the slightest little detail in otherwise 99% perfect X language is enough. And once they start it's impossible to stop them. Others will see them doing it, and they start doing it too.Secondly, I keep seeing these comments, posts, social media etc. in other languages, and 'people' are posting memes in English. Quotes and book excerpts in English. Admitting they are forgetting X language expressions or unaware of new ones, because they only read English. Sprinkling the language with English words.The replacement of X language words with English words is so fast, that the versions of languages I learnt are already archaic. I come with an X language word and almost none of the locals use it, they just use the English word. This is not limited to online.So like most things nowadays, this is getting worse and worse faster and faster. Unless civilisation, technology and so on deteriorate sharply soon, these languages will either disappear, or survive only among a tiny minority of academics and enthusiasts, as a hobby rather than a legitimate means of conveying culture and information, in a few more generations.