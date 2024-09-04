SUMO - 2024 Aki Basho (Sept 8th - Sept 22th)

Nova44
We're back, or should i say Sumo is back! Yes it's that glorious two week period where anything can and will happen. Unlike in July where we went into the Basho without a clear picture of who the odds on favourite to win was, this time it's looking like it'll be either a Terunofuji repeat if he's still relatively able to perform (though he hasn't won two straight since Sept-Nov 2021), a first Yusho for Kotozakura, or a second Yusho for Onosato. Then again this is Sumo we're talking about so maybe Onokatsu gets the Yusho in his debut.
The Banzuke -
Debuting Wrestlers:
Unlike July where we had nobody debuting, this time we have the Juryo Yusho winner for July Shirokuma who went 12-3. Shirokuma said practise has been going well and he's looking to just have a good showing in his debut, and being at M16 he doesn't have a lot of room for error. Along with Shirokuma, we have Onokatsu debuting at M14. Onokatsu leaves Juryo after having secured a 9-6 record in July, and given that he only started in professional Sumo back in November last year, i don't think he's doing too badly.
Promotions/Demotions:
The only guy promoted besides the two debutants listed above, is Kitanowaka at M16. Kitanowaka has entered Makuuchi on two previous occasions, doing pretty abysmally both times, going 5-10 and then 3-12.
Demoted Rikishi - Onosho, Chiyoshoma and Asanoyama all fall to Juryo for this Basho, but all three took a different path there funnily enough. Onosho had ankle and knee problems, going 0-3 before pulling out on day four, and then wasted no time having an ankle operation as quick as possible in the hopes he'd be ready for this Basho. He also needs a knee operation i believe but given that he hasn't been in Juryo since 2018 he just wants to get back to Makuuchi as fast as he can, even if it costs him. Chiyoshoma actually sat out the first five days in July, and when he came back he went a respectable 5-5, but unfortunately 5-5-5 at M15 just isn't enough to save you. Lastly, Asanoyama returned in July after sitting out the Basho in May, and was doing well, going 3-0 until he got injured vs Ichiyamamoto and had to have ACL surgery. He's barely walking sooooo... yeah.
Maegashira in trouble:
In July i said Nishikifuji at M17 was in trouble, and guess what, he's still at M17 so he's still in trouble. Nishikifuji is the benefactor of the top guys in Juryo not doing great in July and thus only two got promoted. If one more person had been promoted it would've been curtains for Nishikifuji with the 6-9 he put up. Without a drastic improvement i expect Nishikifuji to fall this time. The other man in trouble is returning Kitanowaka. The reason is obvious, he's done poorly both times he's been promoted in the past as i mentioned earlier, and even in Juryo Kitanowaka struggled to stand out from the pack.
Although i take great pleasure in poking fun at Takayasu, I refuse to believe the man will drop back to a division he hasn't been in since 2011... although he did recently say "I don't have any ups and downs left" so who knows where his confidence is, on top of his recurring injuries.
Maegashira impressing:
What a July Basho Takanosho had, going 12-3 and almost winning it all, only to fall in the playoffs to Terunofuji who he'd already beaten days earlier. He's dealing with an injury i believe and he said losing to Terunofuji is still on his mind, so hopefully that doesn't affect him too much this Basho, as if he shows us the same stuff he did in July he could quite easily return to Komusubi now that he's at M1. Churanoumi also had a fantastic Basho, his best yet in Makuuchi, and moves up to his new highest rank at M7 after going 10-5. This could be too high for Churanoumi but only time will tell. Wakatakakage made his return last Basho and after going 11-4 he'll continue his climb back towards the Sanyaku ranks. I expect another solid Basho from Wakatakakage and he shouldn't run into too much resistance until he has to face his former rivals. Last but not least we have Endo. Endo returned in July after a brief stint in Juryo, and went 10-5, 9-1 in the last ten days. If he continues that form he could push a bit higher before hitting a wall.
Sanyaku:
Remember last Basho when i said "Let's have a round of applause for Hiradoumi"? Well guess what... let's do it again because this man not only debuted at Komusubi last Basho, but he went 10-5 in that debut. Apparently this is only the second time in history that someone has debuted at Komusubi, got 10 wins, and remained at Komusubi. A bit hard to get promoted when all the spots above you are full sadly. The other Komusubi is Daieisho, who like Hiradoumi remains there after achieving a winning record in July, though Daieisho will need to improve on that 8-7 record if he wants to remain or climb.
Sekiwake... Sekiwake... Yikes. Not the proudest rank to be at the moment. Onosato had a great debut at Sekiwake, could've been better, but overall 9-6 was good, especially considering he beat an in-form Terunofuji who went on to win the Yusho. He's been dominating practise bouts, but they are just practise bouts so we'll see. Abi will need to improve on his 8-7 record if he wants to stay at Sekiwake, but with his inconsistency and all or nothing style it's extremely hard to know which Abi we'll get. Kirishima... yeah he's not doing great. November last year and January this year Kirishima looked fantastic, but since then injuries and lack of confidence have seen him become a punching bag for a lot of people, and unless he's healthy to some degree, i don't see it getting much better. Five years, that's how long Takakeisho spent at Ozeki, but no longer. He falls to Sekiwake after lacklustre performance after lacklustre performance brought on by a neck injury he sustained vs Ichinojo before he retired, and the injury isn't going away unless he retires himself. Couple that injury with a body that seems to struggle to work even when he's "healthy" due to his weight for his size and it seems like his days as a Rikishi are numbered. From what i've seen absolutely nobody but the most diehard Takakeisho fan thinks he can regain his Ozeki rank, but will he fall further? Sad, but this is Sumo.
Ozeki:
Ozeki is supposedly looking promising this Basho, which might seem normal, but any avid Sumo enjoyer will tell you it's anything but normal. Kotozakura has a slight injury but he's been looking great in both practise and recent Bashos, having double digit wins for the last five Bashos. Kotozakura also does look the closest to Yokozuna out of everyone, and currently the most consistent guy vs young Onosato. Our other Ozeki is obviously Hoshoryu. Hoshoryu pulled out of the last three days in July, and if he'd got just one win in those days he'd also have double digit wins for the last five Bashos like Kotozakura. Hoshoryu has been trying to gain more weight and has been using heavier weights to train with, so we'll see if there's a gradual difference in weight and strength going forward, because i'm pretty sure he's sick of being so close in terms of rank, yet so far from Terunofuji in terms of skill.
Yokozuna:
Terunofuji wasn't even a lock to compete in July days before the Basho began, but he ended up smashing almost everyone and looking a cut above, as a Yokozuna should. He didn't appear to take any crazy hits or leg kicks (looking at you Tobizaru) towards the end of the Basho, so could we see a similar version of Terunofuji? I dare not dream of it as something usually goes wrong, but here's hoping
Viewing Options:
These may or may not work depending on whether the JSA attacks these people, or if they choose not to risk it at all, but i'm gonna post these avenues anyway. Granted even these ones are most likely gonna stream the matches and then take down the VOD themselves, so if you miss the live streams it can be difficult. Here goes -
NattoSumo428
NattoSumo428, Mojave, California. ١٦٬٨٤٧ تسجيل إعجاب · يتحدث ٢١٦ عن هذا. Bring sumo to the world
www.facebook.com
Sumo Stream å¤§ç¸æ²ã©ã¤ã
Sumo is a traditional Japanese sport with deep roots in the country's history and culture. It is one of the oldest combat sports in the world, with a history dating back over 1500 years. Sumo is characterized by matches between two wrestlers, called "rikishi," who try to push or throw their...
www.youtube.com
Sumo Stream 2 å¤§ç¸æ²ã©ã¤ã
ç¸æ²ã¯ãæ¥æ¬ã®æ´å²ã¨æåã«æ·±ãã«ã¼ããæã¤ä¼çµ±çãªã¹ãã¼ãã§ããããã¯ã1,500å¹´ä»¥ä¸ãã®æ´å²ãæã¤ä¸çã§æãå¤ãæ ¼éã¹ãã¼ãã®ä¸ã¤ã§ããç¸æ²ã¯ããåå£«ãã¨å¼ã°ãã2äººã®åå£«ã®è©¦åã«ç¹å¾´ããããå½¼ãã¯ãåä¿µãã¨å¼ã°ããç ã®ãªã³ã°ã®ä¸ã§ç¸æãæ¼ãããæããããããã¨ãã¾ãã ç¸æ²ã¯åãªãã¹ãã¼ãä»¥ä¸ã®ãã®ã§ãããå¤ãã®æ¥æ¬æåã®å´é¢ãåæ...
www.youtube.com
Sumo Stream 3 å¤§ç¸æ²ã©ã¤ã
Sumo is a traditional Japanese sport with deep roots in the country's history and culture. It is one of the oldest combat sports in the world, with a history dating back over 1500 years. Sumo is characterized by matches between two wrestlers, called "rikishi," who try to push or throw their...
www.youtube.com
For anyone new to Sumo @Fork made a great Introduction to SUMO thread years ago so i'll put that here.
