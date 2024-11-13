



Appears pretty calm and relaxed, chowing down on a meal while addressing the media. Sounds as clear with food in his mouth as he does with none. Lol



Says all the talk about him calling Jon a bitch is kind of overplayed, as Jones has been disrespecting him as well, saying he's going to beat his ass, etc.



He says he's stopped caring about fans and reporters opinions of him. That negative comments no longer bother him.



When asked if he's been following the sport during his hiatus, he says not really, and that he NEVER watches any of the PPVs.



A reporter asks, "If you win the fight", and Stipe interjects, "WHEN I win the fight..."



Miocic says he harbors no ill will towards Jones, but they are going to beat the shit out of each other Saturday night.



He says watching tapes of Jon they have noticed patterns or tendencies in his style that they are going to try to exploit.