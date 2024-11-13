  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Stipe media day interview for UFC 309

Arm Barbarian

Arm Barbarian

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jul 17, 2013
Messages
42,256
Reaction score
37,107


Appears pretty calm and relaxed, chowing down on a meal while addressing the media. Sounds as clear with food in his mouth as he does with none. Lol

Says all the talk about him calling Jon a bitch is kind of overplayed, as Jones has been disrespecting him as well, saying he's going to beat his ass, etc.

He says he's stopped caring about fans and reporters opinions of him. That negative comments no longer bother him.

When asked if he's been following the sport during his hiatus, he says not really, and that he NEVER watches any of the PPVs.

A reporter asks, "If you win the fight", and Stipe interjects, "WHEN I win the fight..."

Miocic says he harbors no ill will towards Jones, but they are going to beat the shit out of each other Saturday night.

He says watching tapes of Jon they have noticed patterns or tendencies in his style that they are going to try to exploit.
 
Will never find his "normal guy schtick" endearing but it'd be something else to see him beat Jon Jones.
 
"Appears pretty calm and relaxed"

That's Stipe's strongest suit both in the cage & out - his Werdum KO & most of his other Ws involved calmness in the eye of the storm

But Jon has a great fight IQ so I expect a 5-round chess match with Jones getting his hand raised because at the end of the day he's at least slightly better in almost every way
 
Egészségére! said:
"Appears pretty calm and relaxed"

That's Stipe's strongest suit both in the cage & out - his Werdum KO & most of his other Ws involved calmness in the eye of the storm

But Jon has a great fight IQ so I expect a 5-round chess match with Jones getting his hand raised because at the end of the day he's at least slightly better in almost every way
Click to expand...
He's for sure got a better overall arsenal, particularly with his kicks and elbows.

But Stipe definitely has the better hands.

I think Jon probably keeps this primarily at kicking range, or grappling range though.

Would love to see Stipe win, but Jones usually finds a way to pull shit off due to his arsenal and toughness.

Not a fan of his at all, but I know better than to bet against him. lol
 
Arm Barbarian said:


Appears pretty calm and relaxed, chowing down on a meal while addressing the media. Sounds as clear with food in his mouth as he does with none. Lol

Says all the talk about him calling Jon a bitch is kind of overplayed, as Jones has been disrespecting him as well, saying he's going to beat his ass, etc.

He says he's stopped caring about fans and reporters opinions of him. That negative comments no longer bother him.

When asked if he's been following the sport during his hiatus, he says not really, and that he NEVER watches any of the PPVs.

A reporter asks, "If you win the fight", and Stipe interjects, "WHEN I win the fight..."

Miocic says he harbors no ill will towards Jones, but they are going to beat the shit out of each other Saturday night.

He says watching tapes of Jon they have noticed patterns or tendencies in his style that they are going to try to exploit.
Click to expand...


great interview thx for posting

Dunno how you could dislike the guy. He seems in a good headspace, hope he gets a win.

And LMAO at "I regret asking" hahahahaha
 
usernamee said:
dude can barely speak coherently as is but lets have him snack on a sandwich during the interviews
Click to expand...

Imagine there's a blazing inferno and someone kicks down your door and goes "ghrtgbdswnwrhi!"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Tom Aspinall Attending UFC 309 "Do Media, Cause A Few Scenes, MAKE Winner Fight Him"
2 3
Replies
41
Views
882
JBJisGOAT14
JBJisGOAT14
HoiceNJuicy
Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
burningspear
burningspear
Arm Barbarian
Media Strickland UFC 302 pre fight media presser
Replies
10
Views
538
fortheo
fortheo
Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill
Leinster Rugby
Media Stipe: Ill do what I want against Jones
7 8 9
Replies
166
Views
4K
SlomiGa
SlomiGa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,066
Messages
56,495,849
Members
175,246
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top