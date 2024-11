Jones - best fight IQ in the business, younger with more recent activity, 'suplimented' most likely, probably capable of taking 3 rounds via points, training grappling with Gordon Ryan for like two years could be looking for a sub.



Stipe - actual HW KO power, big and strong (just like Gus, Reyes, Santos), old but maintained well with his job and family life, well rounded not easy to exploit in any area.



Good fight, should have happen a few years earlier to be even more prestigious. Jones two minutes at HW were just exploiting a grappling deficit, he is an unknown in current times.

If Stipe didn't loose his speed and timing in a large degree in this 4 years away he could land some punches and really make it interesting. Then again he could be dead in the water at 42 with ring rust all aged out over night and Jones to sub him later in the fight.



60/40 fight, head says Jones via points or late sub. Heart says Stipe TKO round 3, lets go Stipe.